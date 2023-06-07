Wicklow



See photos as Blessington Community College celebrate graduation

Prinicpal Kieran Burke, Sadhbh Fisher. Female Sports Person of the Year, and Cllr Patsy Glennon. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Holly Bealin and Grace Quigley at the Blessington Community College Graduation and Awards Ceremony. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Killian O'Connell Male Sports Person of the Year and Denise O'Connell. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Blessington Community College Teachers off on Holidays

Cllr Patsy Glennon, The Gonzalez Family and Prinicpal Kieran Burke. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Principal Kieran Burke, Lee Roe, Niamh Keane and Niamh Grace Dowling with Cllr Patsy Glennon. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Siobhan McEvoy, Sean McEvoy and Kelly McEvoy

Cllr Patsy Glennon with Kevin Boc, who won the Music Award, Hannah Doherty, who won the Conor Earley Award for Performing Arts and Prinicpal Kieran Burke. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Declan O'Rourke with Aoife O'Rourke, the Student of the Year, with Principal Kieran Burke and Cllr Patsy Glennon. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Principal Kieran Burke Principal, Ciaran Kavanagh, Adam Bux, Sarah Bux and Cllr Patsy Glennon. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Shann-Ros Morris, who won the Patrick Hendrick Award for Construction, Principal Kieran Burke Principal, Mark Morris, Shann Morris and Cllr Patsy Glennon. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Principal Kieran Burke, John Ahern, Julie Ahern, Irish Paolo, Ewan Ahern, who won an award for geography, Joanna Ahern and Cllr. Patsy Glennon.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

The graduating class from Blessington Community College celebrated their achievements with friends, family and staff at wonderful afternoon of commemoration and reflection.

Students received awards for their outstanding contributions to the school, including Student of the Year Aoife O’Rourke and Female Sports Person of the Year Sadhbh Fisher.

Male Sports Person of the Year Killian O’Connell was also honoured with an award, alongside Kevin Boc who won the Music Award, Hannah Doherty, who won the Conor Earley Award for Performing Arts and Shann-Ros Morris who won the Patrick Hendrick Award for Construction.

“Today at Blessington Community College we celebrated and wished the best to the fantastic class of 2023,” a school spokesperson said. “The theme for their graduation was ‘resilience’ and these students have shown that in abundance over the past few years.

“A huge thank you goes to Mr Burke, Year Head Mr Kirby and Ms Flemming for making the ceremony so memorable. To all of the teachers, past pupils and locals who helped present awards - thank you.

“To the parents council for putting on refreshments, our prefects for helping arrange seating and all of the many others we are most grateful for the effort and help.

“To the parents and family/friends who attended it was brilliant to see such a huge crowd and we got fantastic weather.

“To all of our students enjoy the celebrations and best of luck in the exams and in the many possibilities awaiting you in the future.”