See photos as Blessington Community College celebrate graduation

Declan O'Rourke with Aoife O'Rourke, the Student of the Year, with Principal Kieran Burke and Cllr Patsy Glennon. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Cllr Patsy Glennon with Kevin Boc, who won the Music Award, Hannah Doherty, who won the Conor Earley Award for Performing Arts and Prinicpal Kieran Burke. Photo: Barry Hamilton

The graduating class from Blessington Community College celebrated their achievements with friends, family and staff at wonderful afternoon of commemoration and reflection.

Students received awards for their outstanding contributions to the school, including Student of the Year Aoife O’Rourke and Female Sports Person of the Year Sadhbh Fisher.

Male Sports Person of the Year Killian O’Connell was also honoured with an award, alongside Kevin Boc who won the Music Award, Hannah Doherty, who won the Conor Earley Award for Performing Arts and Shann-Ros Morris who won the Patrick Hendrick Award for Construction.

“Today at Blessington Community College we celebrated and wished the best to the fantastic class of 2023,” a school spokesperson said. “The theme for their graduation was ‘resilience’ and these students have shown that in abundance over the past few years.

“A huge thank you goes to Mr Burke, Year Head Mr Kirby and Ms Flemming for making the ceremony so memorable. To all of the teachers, past pupils and locals who helped present awards - thank you.

“To the parents council for putting on refreshments, our prefects for helping arrange seating and all of the many others we are most grateful for the effort and help.

“To the parents and family/friends who attended it was brilliant to see such a huge crowd and we got fantastic weather.

“To all of our students enjoy the celebrations and best of luck in the exams and in the many possibilities awaiting you in the future.”