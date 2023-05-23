See photos as Baltinglass Active Retirement hosts Bealtaine tea dance

Tony and Maria Whelan at the Baltinglass and District Active Retirement Tea Dance in Inis Fail, Baltinglass. Photo: Joe Byrne

Una Mc Keever and Attracta Cooney at the Baltinglass and District Active Retirement Tea Dance in Inis Fail, Baltinglass. Photo: Joe Byrne

Annie Smith and Mary Vernon at the Baltinglass and District Active Retirement Tea Dance in Inis Fail, Baltinglass. Photo: Joe Byrne

Una Phelan, Alice Cullen, Fergus Kenny and Bridie Donoghue at the Baltinglass and District Active Retirement Tea Dance in Inis Fail, Baltinglass. Photo: Joe Byrne

There was a fantastic buzz around Germaines in Inisfáil, Baltinglass when the Baltinglass & District Active Retirement group held a brilliant Bealtaine afternoon tea dance to remember.

The well-supported, nostalgic event was enjoyed by both Baltinglass Active Retirement members and older people from the wider community, with attendees taking to the floor and reeling in the years to the melodic sound of The Black Knights Band.

“The celebration of arts and creativity as people age was foremost on the mind of the organising committee in planning the dance,” Baltinglass Active Retirement PRO Mary Hickson said.

“Refreshments, finger food and sandwiches were served by Germaines, with funding for this delightful Bealtaine Festival free event undertaken by Creative Places Baltinglass, Wicklow County Council and The Arts Council – to whom we are truly grateful.”

The Baltinglass & District Active Retirement Group host coffee mornings every Friday at 11 a.m. in a different Baltinglass location each month. New members are very welcome to attend.

For more information about the Baltinglass & District Active Retirement Group contact Mary Hayes at 087 299 9571.