See photos as 170-acre Wicklow farm with house and outbuildings goes for auction

An aerial view of the farmhouse and outbuildings.

A lush 170-acre agricultural property complete with a rustic farmhouse and outbuildings in Coolnarrig, Baltinglass will be sold by public auction on Wednesday, July 26.

Described as a “rare opportunity to acquire a very fine residential farm in one block”, the farm extends to 170.26 acres (68.91 hectares), with the majority of the property currently in grass.

Laid out in three divisions and currently laid down to permanent pasture with approximately 20 acres under forestry, a large quantity of the farm provides excellent grazing or meadowing grounds, with part of the farm located at a higher altitude providing land best suited to summer grazing.

Located on a minor public road approximately 2kms off the N80, the sprawling property features substantial road frontage, some forestry, a farmhouse and a selection of outbuildings.

The residence is an attractive farmhouse-style residence of stone construction underneath a slate roof. The three-bedroom property features a double-height entrance hallway with a large sitting room and fireplace.

Outside, there is a selection of stone outbuildings and storage sheds in a courtyard setting, while the main farmyard includes a four-bay hayshed with a double lean-to for the housing of livestock and a machinery shed and cattle handling facilities.

The property will be offered in one or more lots, for sale by public auction at Mount Wolseley Golf and Country Club, Tullow, Carlow on Wednesday, July 26 at 3 p.m.