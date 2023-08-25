See inside stunning former Wicklow barracks that was home to a GAA legend and is for sale at €790,000

'The Barracks', a stunning four-bedroom home in Baltyboys, Blessington, Co Wicklow is listed for €790,000.

A former Royal Irish Constabulary barracks and home to an icon of Leinster GAA has come to the market in Blessington priced at €790,000.

Built in 1857, ‘The Barracks’ was a former Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) barracks whose principal function was to protect the local great houses of Russborough, Tulfarris, Baltiboys, Wilmount and Humphrystown.

The property passed to a local man, Mr Kelly, who later sold it to Jeremiah O Sullivan, the national school teacher in Valleymount before Patrick, John and Catherine O’Sullivan took up stewardship.

Patrick (1912-1992) is renowned as a great of Wicklow and Leinster football, winning a Junior All-Ireland medal in 1936 and was Wicklow’s first Railway Cup medallist.

His wonderful stone-fronted home, standing at 750ft above sea level, was lovingly restored by current owner Eoin Roddy in 2002, who gave careful consideration to all of the four-bedroom home’s original architectural features.

The structure of the property remains solid, with the old flagstones and granite gate piers remaining, as well as the original entrance gate. The roof, which was completely restored, includes a copper valley, Blue Bangor slates and original Dublin chimney pots.

Inside, the steel security doors remain with intact gun slits in the porch, while the floors and ceilings throughout are graced with pitch pine boards and beams which were salvaged from the Chelsea docks in London.

The property commands panoramic views over the Blessington lakes on two sides, south across the Wicklow mountains towards the Wicklow gap and west across the plains of Kildare, with the gardens, the balcony and the bay windows taking full advantage of the glorious views.

“The renovations took about a year to complete, from putting in new floors to securing the structure of the property,” Mr Moody said. “I did all the work myself, and have a good bit of experience with carpentry and building.

“It’s a lovely part of the world here, with the fantastic views of the lakes. The local community and the neighbours are so friendly, and it has that real old-world charm of Ireland from years gone by, with people happy to stop for a chat and say hello.

“The property has only gone up recently, and there has been a good bit of interest in it already. I rented it out to an American family for a few years, and I would expect it to have mass appeal.

“Properties like it are few and far between, and it’s absolutely dripping with history. I’ll be sad to see it go, but it’s time for a new family to take up residence and enjoy it for years to come.”