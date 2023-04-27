See inside €1.75m west Wicklow home with stud farm potential

The entrace to the stables at Ballinroan.

A view of the rear of at Ballinroan.

The entrance to the stables at Ballinroan.

An equestrian-themed four-bedroom Georgian residence surrounded by 40 acres of lush countryside in Kiltegan, Wicklow is on the market for €1.75m.

Lovingly restored and renovated by its owners, the stunning ‘Ballinroan’ is one of the finest period properties to come to the market in the Garden County this year.

Sitting on well-maintained land, the historic residence features spacious but intimate reception rooms throughout, with spectacular views over the manicured gardens and rolling hills of picturesque south Wicklow.

Approached via stone steps that lead up to a welcoming entrance hall with an open stairwell, the whole property is bathed in light, with the impressive dining room and spacious kitchen illuminated throughout the day.

The drawing room has large pitch pine flooring and a substantial marble fireplace, and there is a gallery landing with four spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and dressing room, while the bedrooms to the front of the house are bright and roomy.

The restoration goes far beyond the residence, extending to both its gardens and equine facilities.

With six stables and office facilities, Ballinroan's landscaped gardens are fenced by well-kept timber-railed paddocks and newly planted tress interspersed throughout the holding.