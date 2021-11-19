Santa visit to Blessington is cancelled but Christmas lights still to be switched on

The planned Santa visit to Blessington won't go ahead, but the turning on of the Christmas lights remains on schedule.

THE planned visit of Santa Claus to Blessington for Saturday, November 27 has been cancelled but the switching on the Christmas lights and tree are still on schedule to go ahead.

Santa Claus was due to meet local boys and girls in person to hear what presents they want for Christmas, but the rise on Covid numbers has resulted in the cancellation of the event.

A spokesperson for the Blessington and District Forum said: “Unfortunately, after careful consideration, the Forum has made the difficult decision to cancel the visit of Santa on Saturday the 27th, feeling that the current COVID numbers have made it impossible to guarantee a safe Santa experience that everyone can enjoy.

“The Forum members are as upset and disappointed as the girls and boys of Blessington surely are, as well as the planned entertainers and stallholders. But, it is vital to keep the community safe at this time.”

Santa Claus has expressed his disappointment at not being able to attend, but promises the local children that he will be doing his usual rounds this Christmas Eve.

Santa said: “I am really devastated that I can’t come to Blessington on Saturday, November 27, but all the boys and girls of Blessington and surrounding areas need not worry as I will definitely be coming around on Christmas Eve to deliver presents to everyone.”

He also intends to shoot a video for the boys and girls of Blessington, which will go up on the Blessington and District Forum Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Blessington and District Forum has also started a GoFundMe campaign to help light up Blessington for Christmas. A similar campaign took place last year and raised close to €4,000. The annual cost of the Christmas lights is generally in excess of €5,000 each year.

You can make a donation to the GoFundMe project at https://tinyurl.com/vr877rza.