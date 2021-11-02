Road works on Red Lane in Blessington will remain until late December

Road works on the Red Lane in Blessington are expected to last under late December, it has been confirmed.

Wicklow County Council advised that temporary traffic management will be in place at Red Lane / Kilbride Road, Blessington from Blessington Educate Together School, Red Lane, to a point approximately 800m along Kilbride Road to December 31.

The traffic management system was put in place on Monday, October 4.

Wicklow County Council apologised to road users for any inconvenience that may be caused.