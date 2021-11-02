Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

Road works on Red Lane in Blessington will remain until late December

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

wicklowpeople

Road works on the Red Lane in Blessington are expected to last under late December, it has been confirmed.

Wicklow County Council advised that temporary traffic management will be in place at Red Lane / Kilbride Road, Blessington from Blessington Educate Together School, Red Lane, to a point approximately 800m along Kilbride Road to December 31.

The traffic management system was put in place on Monday, October 4.

Wicklow County Council apologised to road users for any inconvenience that may be caused.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy