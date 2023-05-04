Riders gear up for Wicklow Mountains Cycle Challenge

The annual Wicklow Mountains Cycle Challenge in aid of lung cancer research at St James’s Hospital, Dublin will take place on Saturday, May 13.

Organised by the St James’s Hospital Foundation, the popular event starts and finishes on the stunning grounds of Russborough House in Blessington, with two routes to choose from.

The 50km route brings cyclists on a beautiful, looped tour of Blessington Lakes before returning back to Russborough House, while the 100km route - described as “the toughest 100km in Wicklow” – is a more demanding route, taking cyclists up some of the most notorious climbs in the Wicklow mountains including the Sally Gap, Shay Elliott and Slievemaan.

The Wicklow Mountains Cycle Challenge has raised over €100,000 in much-needed hospital funding since 2016. This year’s proceeds will be used to improve patient care at St James’s Hospital and purchase specialist equipment to assist in lung cancer research.

Entry is free for those who wish to fundraise for the event, by raising a minimum €150 in sponsorship. If you do not wish to fundraise, Cycling Ireland Members or non-members can pay €55, with a one-day licence fee of €20 payable to Cycling Ireland when you register.

Cyclists on the 100 km route will depart at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. for the 50 km route. There will be sandwiches/refreshment lunch stops on each route and all participants will be entered into a prize draw, kindly sponsored by Joe Daly Cycles, and will receive a discount on entry to Russborough House.

To register, visit www.wicklowcycle.ie or contact events@supportjames.ie for more information