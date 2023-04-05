Reports of ‘Japanese Hog-Fish’ leave west Wicklow residents starving

A breaking ‘Inland Fisheries Alert’ reporting the invasion of a rare and non-indigenous species of fatty fish at the Poulaphouca Lake in Blessington caused quite a stir on Facebook earlier this week.

Identified by Inland Fisheries as ‘Carpio Rasherous’, more commonly referred to as the ‘Japanese Hog-Fish’, the alert posted on The Blessington Blog Facebook Page warned west Wicklow residents about the lure of their salty taste and the serious threat they pose to wildlife in the region.

“Although delicious, they are a serious threat to our wildlife,” the Inland Fisheries ‘spokesperson’ said. “When mature, they can pose a nuisance to swimmers, paddlers and kayak operators on the lake.

“Their growth being up to 1.5 meters, these fish prefer to forage near the shoreline and will be clearly visible. Do not feed them, as they will nip.

“You will no doubt see officers from the Inland Fisheries unit out on the waters over the next few months, attempting to net these ‘strange fish’. They kindly request that you report any sightings of these unusual fish to them please. IFI: Freephone: 010423.

“Thank you. Stay safe Blesso...”

Although early reports of the proliferation of the species cannot be confirmed, some commenters on social media were left in utter disbelief at the shocking alert. With tea time fast approaching, some struggled with their conscience, torn between their love of the lake and satisfying their rumbling bellies.

Reacting to Inland Fisheries unnerving Facebook post, one cynical commenter noted: “What a load of hogwash – you’re not even allowed swim in the lake!”, while another said he was “on my way, with my rod and a fresh batch loaf.”