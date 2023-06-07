Public incensed as west Wicklow home sits empty for years while homelessness soars

“I think I have about eight people on my list, who have a notice to quit and are facing homelessness. Many are out of options”

Prospective residents, community members and elected councillors from the Baltinglass District have expressed their disgust at the sight of a three-bedroom house in the village of Donard that has been vacant for over two years.

Part of a 35-home council estate, 1 Palladius Park has been vacant and habitable for almost two and a half years, while its neighbour at No. 5 has been unoccupied for over a year.

With just four rental properties available on west Wicklow’s sparsely populated rental market, the sheer number of properties around the Baltinglass District (26 in April) that have been left idle for an extended period of time has riled residents and councillors alike.

“I’ve received so many calls about these two three-bedroom houses in Donard in particular, with people walking by them asking: ‘What on earth is going on there?’,” Cllr Edward Timmins said.

“These houses have been sitting there unoccupied for ages – one of them for over two years. For a property to be vacant for over two years in the current housing crisis is just not on.

“The houses are not dilapidated or anything, and one is ready to be moved into.

“The public will understand if a property is vacant because it is being fixed or is badly damaged, but none of those excuses apply in the case of these properties.

“It’s not just an issue in Donard either. There are plenty of other properties that have not been vacant for quite as long in Baltinglass and Dunlavin, but it is a huge issue everywhere. In Wicklow, the number of vacant properties has risen from 116 to 166 over a period of just a few months.

“Back in January, I asked if every monthly manager’s report could include the total number of vacant houses by district, with the idea being that if it is upfront every month, it is in the spotlight.

“It is like anything: if you measure and report it, then people take a bit more responsibility.”

According to the Department of Housing’s April Homeless Report, 48 people were registered as homeless in Wicklow, constituting nine per cent of registered homeless people in the Mid-East Region, encompassing Wicklow, Meath and Kildare.

Eager to press home the dire situation faced by west Wicklow residents, Cllr Gerry O’Neill said: “At our last meeting, I called for a monthly report on the housing situation in the west to include how many people are on the social housing list, how many houses we have in the pipeline and how many vacant properties there are – to avoid situations like the vacant houses in Palladius Park.

“I still have people ringing me day in and day out who are concerned about being evicted. I think I have about eight people on my list, in an even split between individuals and families, who have a notice to quit and are facing homelessness.

“It is taking a terrible toll on their mental health, and the pressure on them is just dreadful.

“Many of them are out of options. Some do not have the possibility to stay with family, while others simply do not want to end up sleeping on a couch. There is also the aspect of the Council tending to speed along the cases of people who do not have accommodation first, so there are numerous reasons why people do not turn to their relatives.

“I have said it at countless district meetings in the past, but the fact that we are the only Municipal District without any emergency accommodation for homeless people, only adds to the considerable stresses people face.

“People are being taken out of the County that they love, with children who are settled in their schools having to make new friends in new schools all over again. I know a couple of families who are being looked after in emergency accommodation in Carlow, which is just wrong.

“Similarly, I went to see a family with two children in the Baltinglass area recently who are going homeless.

“They were offered a home in the northwest of the county, but the parents do not drive, and their children are happy where they are.

“Even if they drove, to expect someone to do a 20 km drive every morning to keep their child in the school they love is just crazy.”