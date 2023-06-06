Public AGM to inform future of Donard Community Hall

A community enterprise AGM will take place in the Donard Community Hall on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m.

The public are invited to explore the new facilities available at the hall and are encouraged to provide feedback to inform the future functions of the community space.

“Come along and learn about the new facilities the hall has,” Edward Allen said. “We would love to hear suggestions about how we can make the hall work for everybody in the community. Have you any ideas?

“We want to make sure the needs of the community are being met now and in the future. Your community needs you!

“We will look forward to seeing you there.”