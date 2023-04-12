Professional LEGO artist bound for Blessington Library initiative

Professional LEGO artist Jessica Farrell with her LEGO World Copenhagen 2018 Best In Show Award. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Blessington Library and professional brick artist Jessica Farrell will welcome LEGO fans of all ages for a ‘DINO Day’ on Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thanks to support from the Heritage Office of Wicklow County Council, professional LEGO artist Jessica, of Channel 4’s ‘Lego Masters’ fame, will run a day long children’s workshop at the Library.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the popular LEGO Artist and co-author of ‘How to Build LEGO Dinosaurs’, and find out how she designed models in the book were designed.

A spokesperson for Blessington Library said: “Get your hands on hundreds of LEGO bricks, while enjoying hands-on themed activities, including designing your own Dinosaurs, creating a habitat, a build a T-Rex challenge and there will also be a DUPLO brick play pit for the youngest visitors.

“See amazing Dinosaur habitats built entirely from LEGO and take part in plenty of hands-on dino-themed activities. No booking is necessary, just come along on the day.”

Blessington Library’s Dino Day will take place on Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.