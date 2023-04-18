Pre-Punchestown Festival ‘Walking Sunday’ revived for KWSPCA

THE tradition of ‘Walking Sunday’ on the eve of the Punchestown Festival is back after several absence, and the charity of choice is Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

People have been walking the course on the Sunday before the horseracing festival week begins since the 1850s.

The KWSPCA are now inviting families and dog owners to come along for a nice walk around the course on Sunday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are free and there will be a coffee van, ice cream and live music for this brilliant event. There will also be spot prizes presented for any fancy dress dogs too.