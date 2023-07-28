Powerful movie by young Wicklow film-makers nears completion

The filming of 'The Fuel of Youth' is taking place inand around Baltinglass and features local actors.

A scene from the upcoming feature film 'The Fuel of Youth' by film-makers from Baltinglass' Parkmmore Studios.

An upcoming feature film about coping with anguish, entitled ‘The Fuel Of Youth’, by a group of talented young film-makers from Baltinglass is nearing completion.

Produced and shot on location in Baltinglass and featuring actors from the locality, the highly-anticipated film is the latest offering from the budding crew at Parkmore Studios, which includes founder John Hughes, for whom this is his first time writing and directing a feature film.

The Fuel Of Youth explores the entwined series of interrelated stories that bring relatable characters Nena, Sean and Alan together in the wake of a devastating tragedy. Burdened by their dysfunctional lives, the three young adults grapple with severe anguish and the haunting aftermath of the incident that shattered their worlds.

Alan, gentle and insecure, yearns for acceptance and connection, navigating the complexities of his unstable emotions. Vibrant yet guilt-ridden, Nena embarks on a quest for redemption and self-discovery as she battles with her inner demons while bereaved Sean lingers and struggles to conquer his depression.

Taking a well-earned break from his busy filming schedule to offer some insight into the production, The Fuel Of Youth writer John joked: “It wasn't meant to be a feature film – I just got a bit carried away, I suppose!

“I started writing it last year, and it was originally intended to be a short film, about 20 minutes or so long, but as the idea grew, it just ended up becoming a feature-length project.

“I wanted to write a story about three young adults with different coping mechanisms for anxiety and depression. After a tragic incident occurs, a chain of events triggers that affect their lives, and their three parallel stories eventually cross paths.

“We started filming in February and chose to film in west Wicklow because we know people around the Baltinglass area, and they generously give us a helping hand with locations and that kind of thing. We don’t really have a big budget, so it’s being shot primarily in and around Baltinglass, but we did travel to Tipperary for one of the scenes.

“All the actors are from the locality too. Rory Kerins is from Narraghmore, Sean Costello is from Rathvilly, and Marta Russell and Pauline Hayes are from Baltinglass. We had worked with Sean in the past on a short film, and everyone else came on board after responding to a casting call we posted on Instagram and Facebook.

“The filming itself has been a great learning experience for everyone involved. A project of this size and length is very new to us, so we’re trying to pick things up as we go.

“We cannot wait to show everyone the film, and we will hopefully have a premier somewhere locally in October.”

Although newcomers to the film industry, Parkmore Studios have already made an impression in west Wicklow and beyond. Gaining invaluable experience and wide acclaim, they undertook a milestone project last year after being approached to produce a short documentary to promote Wicklow Market Place.

While each member of the Parkmore Studios team has also released their own short films on their Youtube channel, as John proudly explained, The Fuel Of Youth is another significant step for their fledgling studio.

“I founded Parkmore Studios with a friend in the summer of 2021 (who has since left) and then met Kai and Connor in college and invited them to collaborate with me,” John continued. “It’s been a huge learning process for all of us ever since, and a bit of a personal dream realised for me.

“I made my first film just before going to study in college, and it was horrendous, to be honest. I actually took it down from Youtube the other night because it was so awful!

“Last year, I made another short film called ‘The Tin’ for Halloween, which I was much happier with, and I thought it went down well. Kai also has a short on our channel called ‘Hangups’, and Connor has one called ‘The Stalker’.

“Those all led up to the documentary we produced for Wicklow Market Place, which was a really big deal for us. Paul Gorry from Baltinglass Matters approached me in the summer of last year to say that they were working with Rachel Kane from Wicklow Market Place on a promotion.

“We made them a 20-minute documentary – it was such a fantastic opportunity. I'm actually working with Paul Gorry again on The Fuel of Youth, who is helping us with the production and the marketing. He's such a great organiser and has been a fantastic sounding board.

“We owe a big thank you to people like Paul in the community who have supported us with their goodwill and volunteered their time. Also, to the Arts Council, Wicklow County Council, Wicklow County Arts Office and Creativeplaces Baltinglass for supplying us with funding.

“We cannot wait to show people The Fuel of Youth. To tide everyone over, we are also posting a series of videos on our Youtube channel over the next few weeks called 'The Definition Of Art', where artists talk about their personal connection to art and the different mediums.

“Oh yes, it’s all go at Parkmore Studios!”

Check out Parkmore Studio’s short films and documentaries on their Youtube channel. For updates on The Fuel of Youth, follow their Facebook page.