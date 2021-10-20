Plans for 18 new apartments

Wicklow County Council has been asked to grant planning permission for the construction of 18 new apartments in Blessington.

Derek Whyte, on behalf of Liam Carroll, has lodged plans with the local authority for the project on site at the Main Street of the west Wicklow town.

The proposal includes the demolition of three existing derelict agricultural style buildings to allow the construction of a two storey apartment block consisting of 18 apartments, landscaping, boundary walls, open space and a connection to the foul sewer and other associated site works.

The local authority’s planning section is due to issue its decision on the planning application by November 24.

A separate application to develop 18 apartments on the site was deemed invalid by Wicklow County Council in September. Permission had been sought by the same applicant to develop a two-storey, part -three story apartment block with three two-bed apartments and 15 on-bed apartments o

However, the planning section ruled that in this instance the development description in the public notices is deemed misleading o rinadequate. A three storey element has been applied for, however, there is no third floor therefore three storey should not be included in the description in the public notices.