Pictures show Manor Kilbride Foróige Youth Club members take on fundraising cycle challenge

MANOR Kilbride Foróige Youth Club currently has a club membership of 40 members ranging in age from 13 to 17 and has a waiting list making it the largest youth club in the county.

The youth club are planning a trip to Killary Harbour, Co Mayo over the May Bank Holiday weekend and saw the need to raise some funds and show off to the local community how much positive energy they have.

The day was picked and regardless of the weather these guys were going to cycle from Manor Kilbride to Killary Harbour, all 300 kilometres, using stationary bikes. A tent was set up for the challenge as parents and volunteer leaders prepared the bikes.

Volunteer Síle Grace said: “The members took it in turns to cycle, while others managed the tea coffee station and the fresh cake and home bakes . They even had a fresh waffle counter with a great selection of toppings. It was a lovely way for mums to enjoy mother’s day with tea served to them for a change.

“There was great fun in the village as all those brave enough to pass through on bike or in car were meet with Foróige warriors encouraging them to donate to their cause . Horns were beeping all morning , music played and even some Hells Angels made some nose on their motor bikes in support “The atmosphere as electric all the members embraced the challenge and gave it their all. Without doubt the young people shone and reminded us all that with support and encouragement they can be brave and strong.

“They cycled the full distance with smiles on their faces and can now very much look forward to a weekend of bog runs , high rope climbs, kayaking, gorge walking and bringing home as much dirty washing as possible.”

Manor Kilbride Foróige Youth Club meet each Friday night and spend time together in a phone free zone , playing games, listening to music chatting and having fun.