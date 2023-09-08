O’Keeffe’s pub in Wicklow raises fantastic €16,500 for hospice through charity festival
O’Keeffe's Pub in Knockananna raised a whopping total of €16,568 at a charity event to remember in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.
Entitled ‘Remember Me’, the fun-filled day of festivities provided an opportunity for members of the local community and beyond to remember their loved ones, with attendees invited to light remembrance candles, bring photographs of those lost and write a note to them.
After a traditional music session, crowds of generous donators were enthralled by a performance from talented Donard singer Suzie Toomey before moving outside for a novelty tractor race, which drew huge cheers from encouraging bystanders.
Moving indoors, the fantastic ‘Jorum’ from Hacketstown performed, and Hot Fuss from Galway played in the beer garden, with the evening MC’d by Jason Stubbs.
Wexford singer Stacey Breen’s charity single, released last month, was on sale throughout the event (and still is), while raffle lines and t-shirts were also available, with all proceeds going to Wicklow Hospice.
Read more
Praising the hugely successful fundraiser, co-owner of the beloved Knockananna pub, Sarah O’Keefe said: “We are delighted to say that we managed to raise a massive €16,568.74 through the Remember Me charity day.
“We had the tractor run for something a bit different and were so glad that the weather came right. There were 9 or 10 entrants in the novelty races who had raised money with sponsorship cards, and they got trophies and a few vouchers for the pub.
“We had traditional Irish music from a group down here every Monday night, and then we had Suzie Toomey from Donard who is a fantastic singer. After the tractor race, the fantastic ‘Jorum’ from Hacketstown performed, then Hot Fuss from Galway played in the beer garden, with the evening MC’d by the brilliant Jason Stubbs.
“We had little remembrance candles we lit, and we played Stacey Breen’s charity song while they were lit, and everyone could write the name of someone they had lost. Her single is still available here.
“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed in some way, all the businesses and individuals who donated, sold raffle cards and sponsored prizes and gave us their time on the day in some way. We will be forever grateful.
“All the talented musicians who took time out to entertain everyone on the day and leading up to it, and the tractor drivers who put a smile on everyone's face and raised money in the process. Our wonderful staff, who never fail to impress us, ye are a great bunch!
“We’re just thrilled with the total raised. This is the first year we’ve done it, and we’ll see how it goes about doing it again next year.”
To donate to O'Keeffe's fundraiser in aid of Wicklow Hospice, visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/OKeeffesPub2