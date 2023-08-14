New Wicklow school bus route will bring students to Blessington Community College

Minister Simon Harris has announced that Bus Eireann will be establishing a brand new school bus route to service Manor Kilbride running towards Blessington Community College.

The news comes as a second boon for Blessington Community College this year, after the school got to go-ahead to build a 1,000-student facility from the Department of Education in April.

In addition the Department also signed off on six special education (SEN) needs classrooms being part of the permanent build.

Minister Harris stated: “Over the past number of months, I have been in touch with a number of local residents in Manor Kilbride in regard to school transport. It quickly became clear to me that a new school transport bus route was very much needed in this area after discussing this issue with local parents.”

“I am delighted to be able to say that after working closely with Bus Eireann, a new school bus route will be established this coming September.

"Bus Eireann will shortly begin the procurement process to secure a suitable vehicle for this route and I cannot wait to see this process completed.

"Accessible and convenient school transport makes life so much easier for parents and families and it is fantastic to see the scheme being extended further into County Wicklow, and I will keep in close contact with Bus Eireann to see what other opportunities are available for servicing new areas all across our county.”