New Wicklow bus route to connect Dunlavin to Kildare

The TFI Local Link 129 bus service will soon run from Dunlavin in west Wicklow to Newbridge in County Kildare.

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that a new, enhanced 129 bus service will run from Dunlavin in west Wicklow to Newbridge in County Kildare, through the town of Kilcullen.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) confirmed the expansion of the 129 route at a meeting with the Kildare County Council, wherein they outlined the increased frequency of the new service, which will operate seven days a week, with regular times throughout the day.

After asking when the service might be operational, Fine Gael Cllr. Tracey O'Dwyer confirmed that the NTA hoped the enhanced service would be up and running by August or September.

“I looked for an update on when the rural bus link to Kilcullen will commence and when the Kilcullen to Newbridge Town Link will be extended and upgraded,” Cllr O’Dwyer said.

“The NTA has confirmed that we are to get a new extended route from Dunlavin to Newbridge, which will be a regular service throughout the day, and it is proposed to be a 7-day service.

“I’m delighted with this confirmation. The NTA are to come back to me with a definite timeline for when this service will commence.”