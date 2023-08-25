New route announced for Blessington No 1 School bus

DEPUTY Jennifer Whitmore has welcomed news that the school bus route for Blessington No 1 School will be rerouted for the new school year so as to include a more accessible collection point for students living in Burgage Manor and Milltown Gate.

“A number of parents from Burgage Manor and Milltown Gate approached my office asking for assistance in making the case to Bus Éireann to reroute the No 1 School Bus to include an alternative collection point for their children. These parents were justifiably concerned about the safety of their primary school children having to cross a busy national road, with no pedestrian crossing, at rush hour each morning,” stated Deputy Whitmore.

“Following a representation from my office which included a suggested alternative route and collection point, Bus Éireann have confirmed that they will be rerouting the No 1 School bus to include a more accessible and safer collection point for the students living in Burgage Manor and Milltown Gate. I am delighted that we were able to help these families and ensure that their children have a safe and sustainable way to get to school.”

Deirdre McCormack, Social Democrats Local Area Representative for west Wicklow said: “The N81 is the main route from West Wicklow to Dublin and very busy especially during the morning rush hour. This alternative school bus collection point will mean that these children and their parents will not have to navigate crossing a busy national road on their way to school each morning. I am delighted that we were able to assist in making these children’s school journey safer.”

Deputy Whitmore added: “Every year I am contacted by a huge number of families from across Wicklow asking for help with the School Transport Scheme. This shows the huge demand for access to school bus places and the urgent need to expand this scheme so that every child has a safe and sustainable way to get to school.”