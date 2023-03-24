Meet the man behind the Wicklow writers’ group that just published their first book

A group of west Wicklow writers have come together to achieve what so many scribblers don’t - they’ve written a book. Facilitator John Rossiter describes how this came to pass, education, drama and cycling

Ann O'Reilly, Nicky Butler, John Rossiter, Hilary Healy, Alpha Connelly and Henrike Lehmeier from Rathdangan Writers' Group. Photos: Joe Byrne

