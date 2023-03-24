Meet the man behind the Wicklow writers’ group that just published their first book
A group of west Wicklow writers have come together to achieve what so many scribblers don’t - they’ve written a book. Facilitator John Rossiter describes how this came to pass, education, drama and cycling
David MedcalfWicklow People
It may never make the bestseller lists, but the slim volume of short stories issued recently by the Rathdangan Writers’ Group is well worth a read. With their brief tales of ghosts and schooldays and family life, the writers show that they have an engaging way with words.