Man (20s) arrested after drugs and cash seized in west Wicklow

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardaí found cash and a haul of controlled drugs at a property in Baltinglass, west Wicklow last week.

Gardaí attached to the Baltinglass District, supported by the Garda Dog Unit, raided the property at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, seizing a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, Ketamine and Cannabis, as well as a sum of cash as part of a recent operation targeting the sale of and supply of controlled drugs in the area.

One male was arrested, charged and will appear before the Carlow District Court next week.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow on August 31, at 5.30 p.m.

“During the course of this search, a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, Ketamine and Cannabis, as well as a sum of cash, were seized. A man in his 20s was arrested and conveyed to Baltinglass Garda Station.

“They were later released and they will appear before Carlow District Court on September 13, 2023.”