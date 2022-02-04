Latest Wicklow historical journal set for a summer release

The Black Castle is just one of many historical sites in Wicklow town and surrounding areas.

WICKLOW Historical Society members are busy working on the latest Wicklow Historical Society Journal 2022.

The new edition will be on the shelves this summer. Some past editions are still available to purchase. The earliest editions are no longer available.

Contact Secretary Stan O' Reilly at 0404-67494 to ask about availability.

The society wishes to thank it's very generous supporters and patrons who have been of huge assistance during the Covid Pandemic and helped them weather their way through it to date.

Society members would appreciate it if those who would have older photos of interest of the town and district, people, groups and events, would be happy to lend them for the latest journal.

They will be copied and returned safely to you.

'Tall Tales and True Stories - Anecdotes of the East Coast,' is the latest book available from historical society members, and has been penned by Stan J. O' Reilly.

It is available in the usual outlets in and around Wicklow town.