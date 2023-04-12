Blessington Bulletin

Friday April 21 will be a very sad day for Blessington for on that day the Ulster Bank Blessington will close its doors for the very last time. It has been part of Blessington for more years than I care to remember and April 21 it will be no more.

On Friday March 31 the Ulster Bank ceased transactional services other than transactions to support with account closures and Ulster Bank services through An Post outlets ceased on March 31. Customers will no longer be able to make cash/cheque lodgements either at the counter or through internal automation devices or any form of withdrawal at this or any other Ulster Bank branch with the exception of ATM services. A number of other Ulster Bank branches through the country will also close on Friday April 21.

Nearly all of the customers of Ulster Bank Blessington have switched their accounts to a different bank many of whom would have been very happy to stay where they have been for most of their lives. But that’s life.

Coffee morning

West Wicklow Cancer Support are taking part in East Coast FM Wicklow’s Wide Coffee Morning for Cancer Support and the Wicklow Hospice. It will take place on Friday April 21 from 10am – 12 noon in the Coimin Centre Blessington with the music provided by country song writing sensation Noel Boland and Tik Tok star Lea Heart. Why not come and join them for some delicious bakes and fantastic Raffle Prizes. You will be supporting a very worthy cause.

Library news

This coming Friday April 14 ‘Lego Dino Day’ will take place in Blessington Library from 11am – 4pm. It will suit Ledo and Dinosaur fans of all ages. See amazing displays of Dinosaurs, each in their own habitats, created entirely from Lego Bricks. Meet Lego artist Jessica Farrell who is the co-author of How to build Lego dinosaurs and learn how the models in the book were designed. Get your hands on hundreds of Lego bricks while enjoying hands on themed activities. You will be able to design your own dinos and create a habitat. There will be a brick pit for the younger visitors. No booking is required just drop in on the day.

Fighting Words Workshop ‘The write to right’ will take place on Wednesday April 12 at 10.30am. It will be suitable for children aged 7-12 yrs. The workshop will run for two hours split into three sections. This will be a creative writing Workshop. Booking is required at blessingtonlib@wicklowcoco.ieThen on Thursday April 20 at 6.30pm the Adult Book Club meet, Saturday April 22 English Conversation Café for Adult learners at 3.15pm, Tuesday April 25 Men’s Non-Fiction at 6.45pm, Thursday April 27 Poetry Circle at 6.45pm, Friday April 28 Adult Book Club 11am.

Rural bus service

A bus travels from Blessington to Whitewater Shopping Centre Newbridge every Tuesday leaving Blessington at 10am and returning from Newbridge at 1.45pm. Your support is needed urgently to keep this great service open. This bus is ideal for a shopping trip and costs only €3.50 for adults and €1 for students. It is also a free service to many qualifying adults. Further details can be got from Jane Auld tel. 087 2660616 or Pat Conlon tel. 086 0752072. All support will be much appreciated.

Pilgrimage

Here is another reminder about the Dublin Diocesan Pilgrimage yo Knock in Co. Mayo. It will take place on Saturday April 29. A bus will leave the Church of Our Lady Blessington at 7.30am sharp. The cost will be €25. Those people who wish to travel to Knock is asked to register in the Parish Office as soon as possible tel.045 865327. The Pilgrimage will be lead by Archbishop Farrell Archbishop of the Dublin Diocese.

Children’s Church

Children’s Church will resume in the Church of Our Lady Blessington on Saturday April 22 at 6pm Mass. All children are most welcome to attend.

Men’s Shed news

Blessington Men’s Shed welcome new members. They are open on Mondays from 10.30am- 1pm. They have a music night on the 1st Monday of every month and all are most welcome to come along and enjoy the music and the craic. The next music night will be on Monday night May 1 at 8pm.

GAA Academy

The Blesso Blues GAA Academy has restarted again in Blessington GAA Club grounds after the winter break. It takes place every Friday evening from 6p-7pm and all boys and girls in the area are invited to join up.

Lotto Draw

The Parish and St. Mary’s National School’s Lotto Draw took place on Thursday March 30 with a another new Jackpot which was not won. The winning numbers drawn were3,8,12,22. There was as usual a weekly winner of €25. The next Lotto draw will have a new jackpot which will be €2,700.Further details about the Lotto Draw can be got from the Parish Office beside the of Lady Blessington which is open Monday- Friday.

Religious ceremonies

Easter week is always a very time for both clergy and parishioners in our parish. The ceremonies in the Church of Our Lady Blesington commenced with Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday. On Good Friday there was Stations of the Cross for children, Liturgy of the Passion for all ages and Prayer around the Cross for all ages. The Vigil Mass took place on Easter Saturday and finally on easter Sunday there is a normal Mass. Large attendances were reported at all churches in the parish for the various ceremonies.

History Society talk

Blessington History Society are holding a talk on Thursday 20th April on Burgage Castle and its history. The talk will be given by Chris Corlett Archeologist and will be held in the Coimin Centre, Blessington beginning at 8 o’ clock. The ESB have recently carried out conservation stabilisation works to the structure, located on the banks of the lake and which has a fascinating history dating from the early Medieval period. All are invited to attend to learn about a gem of local history.

Thank you

On behalf of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie Blessington Crew the organisers would like to thank everyone for supporting our fundraiser. It was a fabulous day they were overwhelmed with the generosity of so many, for the beautiful cakes and breads, the amazing raffle prizes, the donations, to all in our community and afar thank you all so much.

Thank you Alannah Hill for donating your beautiful hair and your kindness in raising so much money for APT!

A special thank you to Ronan & Sinead Hennessy and staff for the endless cups of tea/ coffee served in the best china and beautiful scones, your generosity is so much appreciated.

To our musicians Niall & Keith thank you for entertaining us throughout the day, best of luck with your gigging we look forward to seeing you again soon.

Thank you to Phyllis & Barry for photos to the Parish Newsletter / Wicklow People for advertising.

Thanks to Jimmy Norman founder of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie in memory of his beautiful Aoibheann for dropping into us along with Kevin we were delighted to have you both there.

Raffle Prizes Ist Prize Lesley Marshal, 2nd Prize Paul Murphy, 3rd Prize Moira Stenson.

Deaths

The death took place recently of Kay Browne, West Park, Blessington. Kay sadly lost her brave battle with a serious illness and passed away in St,.Bridgets Hospice Curragh Co. Kildare. She was well known in the Blessington area having lived here for a number of years and worked with the HSE before her retirement. Her remains were remains were remove dto the Church of Our Lady, Blessington and her burial took place afterwards in Burgage Cemetery. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Condolences to her husband Mick and all her family.

The death also took place of Pat Finnerty, Beechdale, Blessington and late of Rathcoole. Pat was well known in the Blessington area and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His remains were removed to the Church of Our Lady, Blessington last Thursday morning April 6 for his funeral Mass and his burial took place afterwards in Burgage Cemetery. Condolences to his wife Helen and son Shane and all the Finnerty family at this very sad time.

There were large attendances at both funerals which was very fitting.

GAA Lotto

Blessington GAA Club held their very latest Lotto draw last Tuesday night April 4 with a brand new Jackpot which was standing at €6,400. There was no winner of the jackpot which means there ill be a new Jackpot in the next draw and that will standing at €6,600. The winning drawns were 4,10,25,26 an dtwo lucky punters manged to match even three number each winning €150. The next Lotto Draw takes place on Tuesday April 18. Tickets priced at only €2 are on ale at the usual outlets or online. All support will be much appreciated by the club. Remember if you are not in you cannot win.

Car Boot Sale

The next Car Boot Sale at St. Kevin’s Community Centre Blessington will take place on Sunday April 23. There will as usual be lots of stalls carrying plenty of bargains. Those wishing to book a table can contact organiser Pat Conlon tel. 086 0752072. Please note that there will be plenty of space to park in the Car Park of St. Kevin’s Community Centre and visitors are advised to use it. The various stalls will be open for business from around 8am and continue until around 3pm. Weather permitting stalls will be both outside as well as inside. Make sure to come along on the day and check out all the bargains. You never know what you might pick up.

Talk

Blessington U3A are pleased to welcome Dr. Dermot Douglas on Tuesday April 18 to give a Talk on ‘A Brief National History of Ireland and is there a future. The Talk will take place at 10.30am in the Avon, Burgage. All are most welcome to attend. Admission to Non- Members will be €5.

Blessington FC

Blessington Soccer Club has a number of spaces left for new players who were born in 2012 to join a new team. If anyone is interested please send an email to enquiries&blessington.com. with child’s name and date of birth and contact number.