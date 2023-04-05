Blessington Bulletin

Here are the results of the February and March Parish Draws for Valleymount and Lacken Churches. February winners were Terry & Bill Kearney, Tom Guing, Sean Ascought, Mags and Matt Browne and Nelly Mulligan. March winners were as follows Angela & John Richardson, Jane Broe, Fr. Richard Behan, Sheila Kinane and Maura Robinson. Congratulations to all the winners of €100 each. The next Parish Draw will take place at the end of April. Tickets cost €20 and are available locally.

Library news

On Friday April 14 ‘Lego Dino Day’ will take place in Blessington Library from 11am – 4pm. It will suit Ledo and Dinosaur fans of all ages. See amazing displays of Dinosaurs, each in their own habitats, created entirely from Lego Bricks. Meet Lego artist Jessica Farrell who is the co-author of How to build Lego dinosaurs and learn how the models in the book were designed. Get your hands on hundreds of Lego bricks while enjoying hands on themed activities. You will be able to design your own dinos and create a habitat. There will be a brick pit for the younger visitors. No booking is required just drop in on the day.

Story Stones Workshop will take place this Wednesday April 5 at 3pm. It will be suitable for children aged 3-6 yrs and their parent or guardian. Workshop will last 1 hours 15minutes and booking will be required at blessingtonlib@wicklowcoco.ie. On Thursday April 6 there will be an Easter Weaving Craft taking place at 3.30 pm which will be suitable for children aged 8-11 yrs. Booking is required at blessingtonlib@wicklowcoco.ie.

Fighting Words Workshop ‘The write to right’ will take place on Wednesday April 12 at 10.30am. It will be suitable for children aged 7-12 yrs. The workshop will run for two hours split into three sections. This will be a creative writing Workshop. Booking is required at blessingtonlib@wicklowcoco.ie.

This Thursday April 6 at 7pm the writing group will meet up and please note that new members are always most welcome to join.

League final

All roads lead to Croke Park last Saturday April 1 for Wicklow GAA followers for the National Football League Division 4 Final between Sligo and Wicklow. It may have been April fool’s day but this was no joke as my beloved Wicklow took on Sligo in the hallowed grounds of Croke Park. This was very much bonus territory for Wicklow as they had already gained promotion to Division 3 with their win over Waterford and Sligo’s defeating Leitrim the previous Sunday. Conditions throughout the match were terrible with persistent heavy rain throughout the match. Blessington’s Kevin Quinn started for Wicklow and was their top scorer.

Wicklow got off to a great start and lead by four points before Sligo got their first score and went in leading by 2pts at half-time. Sligo took control of the match early in the second half and went into the lead for the first time in the match. Wicklow rallied but fell 2 pts short however the team can hold their heads high after an overall great performance. The two goals Sligo scored made all the difference. They say goals win matches and that was the case last Saturday. Three other Blessington players were in the Wicklow squad on Saturday Craig MaGuire, Jack Gilligan and Paul McLoughlin.

Music Festival

Packed with humour and mischievous fun, Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals is adored by children and grown-ups the world over.

The brilliant Irish Chamber Orchestra, performing for the first time in Co. Wicklow, will be on hand to bring all the various animals to life, with the help of actor Evanna Lynch and Soo-Jung Ann and Fiachra Garvey fighting it out on two grand pianos. From the Tortoise’s lumbering Can-Can, to crazy Wild Donkeys and the graceful Swan, music and animal-lovers of all ages will be in for a fantastical musical treat. Another event with the Animal Mask making workshop for 4-12 year olds

Date: Sun 21 May 10-11am & 11am-12pm. Venue: Tramway Theatre, Blessington

Make your very own carnival animal mask to wear to the concert with the help of illustrator Paula McGloin. Workshop places are limited so be sure book in advance when booking your concert ticket.

Rural bus service

A bus travels from Blessington to Whitewater Shopping Centre Newbridge every Tuesday leaving Blessington at 10am and returning from Newbridge at 1.45pm. Your support is needed urgently to keep this great service open. This bus is ideal for a shopping trip and costs only €3.50 for adults and €1 for students. It is also a free service to many qualifying adults. Further details can be got from Jane Auld tel. 087 2660616 or Pat Conlon tel. 086 0752072. All support will be much appreciated.

Men’s Shed news

Here is another reminder Blessington Men’s Shed welcome new members. They are open on Mondays from 10.30am- 1pm. They have a music night on the 1st Monday of every month and all are most welcome to come along and enjoy the music and the craic. The next music night will be on Monday night May 1 at 8pm.

GAA Academy

The Blesso Blues GAA Academy has restarted again in Blessington GAA Club grounds after the winter break. It takes place every Friday evening from 6p-7pm and all boys and girls in the area are invited to join up.

Death

The recent death took place in Listowel Co. Kerry of Margaret Fletcher, who spent many years living in the Blessington with her husband John who passed away some years ago. Margaret’s remains were removed to the church in Listowel for her funeral mass and her burial took place later in St. Corban’s Cemetery Naas. Margaret was well known in the Blessington area and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Condolences to her family at this very sad time in their lives.

Lotto Draw

The Parish and St. Mary’s National Schools Lotto Draw took place on Thursday March 23 with another new Jackpot which was not won. The winning numbers drawn were 1,5,20,22. The new Jackpot for the next Draw will be €2,675 which would be well worth winning at this time of year. Further details about the Lotto draw can be got from the Parish Office beside the Church of Lady Blessington which is open Monday- Friday.

Bowls Club news

Blessington Bowls Club played their latest league match last Thursday in St. Kevin’s Community Centre. Their opponents were Kilcullen who defeated them 3-2 before Christmas in the away match so revenge was very much on the cards for Blesso. It was also a great chance to get back to winning after losing their recent matches away to both Kill CBC and Caragh. Kilcullen are below Blesso on the league table so this was very much a win game for Blesso. It turned out to be a great night as Blesso had the team turned on the style and had a great win with their A team winning by 27-11 and their B team winning by 16-13 to give an overall score of 43-24 in Blesso favour.

The A team took control of their match from the very start and ran out comfortable winners. Pride of place must go to their B team who fought back from 10-1 down early on in the match outscoring their visitors 15-3 in the last ten ends for a marvellous victory. This was without doubt their best performance of the season.

Team members were A team Donie McEvoy, Rita Nugent, John Keogh and Brendan Doyle, B team Liam Hewson, John Bohan, Tom O’Neill and Joe Mc Mahon. Next up for Blesso will be an away fixture against St. Laurences next Tuesday April 11.

EV Charging Points

I’m afraid that the EV Charging Points which are situated in the Town Square in Blessington are still awaiting the ESB to connect them up. Way back in January the ESB installed the meters for the two chargers and promised that they would have the power to the meters connected up in two weeks. Here we are over two months later and the chargers are still not working. It is no wonder many motorists are very hesitant about purchasing an electric vehicle. You cannot charge them up in your own town if you do not have a point at your own house.

Religious ceremonies

This week will be the busiest week of the year in all our churches in the parish. In the Church of Lady Blessington there will be Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Easter Thursday April 6. On Good Friday April 7 Children’s Stations of the Cross takes place at 12 noon, Liturgy of the passion at 3pm, Prayers around the Cross at 7.30pm, Saturday April 8 Easter Vigil takes place at 8pm, Easter Sunday April 9 Mass will be at 10am in Blessington and 11.30am in Crosschapel. If you wish to find out times of religious services in the other churches in the parish there is a booklet available at the back of the Church of Our Lady Blessington.

Blessington FC

The Blessington FC U15A team will be taking part in the Blackpool Cup over Easter. I would like to wish the team the very best of luck in the competition. The team would like to express their upmost thanks to all the companies who so generously them. I am sure that the lads will do Blessington proud in England. I wish them a very enjoyable trip across the Irish Sea.

Rugby

Eadestown’s Jimmy O’Brien helped Leinster defeat Ulster in the Heineken Cup last 16 match which took place at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Jimmy and his team mates do not have much time to have a rest as they are due back in action again this weekend. Best of luck Leinster. Come on you Blues.