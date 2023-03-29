Blessington Bulletin

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie fundraiser is back and takes place in Hennessy’s on Saturday April 1st at 11.00 am to 2.30pm. The organisers are very excited to run this event after an absence of 3 years. APT is an amazing charity supporting children and their families touched by cancer and it is a charity very close to the hearts of the organisers. Alannah age 10 is busy seeking sponsorship and she is having her hair cut at the fundraiser and will donate it to the Rapunzel Foundation.

All money raised at this fundraiser will be donated to APT. Please come along and pop in for a cuppa and support Alannah and join them for their cake sale, music, song, raffle and much more. If you wish to donate cakes, raffle prizes etc please contact the following people: Catherine Behan 087 1224019; Judy Keogh 087 6165116; Carly Ellis Keogh 086 3062083

Boxing tournament

All roads will lead to St. Kevin’s Community Centre, Blessington this coming Saturday April 1 for a Boxing Tournament which will be hosted by Blessington Boxing Club. Please note the change of date. Proceedings will get underway at 8pm. There will be a number of local boxers making their debut on the night so why not pop along and give them plenty of vocal support. They have been training over the past few months for their big night. It promises to be an enjoyable event and please note that there will be lots of room to park in the Centre’s car park.

Looking for information

A native of Brittas which is just down the road from Blessington had a very bad experience on Thursday march 9 which was the night of the bad snow in the area. At around 11.30 pm during the heavy snow he had to park his car for about 20 minutes in a wide area near his house in the Slademore area of Brittas which is at the back of the Brittas Inn Public House. On his return to his car he saw that another vehicle had crashed into the passenger side doing extensive damage and also failed to stop. If anyone out there has nay information could they please contact 087 273 2269. Many thanks.

Rural bus service

A bus travels from Blessington to Whitewater Shopping Centre Newbridge every Tuesday leaving Blessington at 10am and returning from Newbridge at 1.45pm. Your support is needed urgently to keep this great service open. This bus is ideal for a shopping trip and costs only €3.50 for adults and €1 for students. It is also a free service to many qualifying adults. Further details can be got from Jane Auld tel. 087 2660616 or Pat Conlon tel. 086 0752072. All support will be much appreciated.

GAA Academy

The Blesso Blues GAA Academy has restarted again in Blessington GAA Club grounds after the winter break. It takes place every Friday evening from 6p-7pm and all boys and girls in the area are invited to join up.

GAA Club Lotto

Blessington GAA Club held their latest Lotto Draw last Tuesday night March 21 with a brand new jackpot which was standing at €6,200 and it survived once again. The winning numbers drawn were 14,16,17,27 and only two lucky punters managed to match even three numbers. They each won €150. The club’s next Lotto draw will be held on Tuesday April 4 with anew jackpot standing at €6,400. Tickers priced at only €2 are already on sale at the usual local outlets or you can purchase some on line. All support will be much appreciated by the club. if you are not in you cannot win. Who knows you might be the lucky one winning that nice jackpot.

Mens Shed

Blessington Men’s Shed welcome new members. They are open on Mondays from 10.30am- 1pm. They have a music night on the 1st Monday of every month and all are most welcome to come along and enjoy the music and the craic. The next music night will be next Monday night April 3.

Cancer Support Group

West Wicklow Cancer Support welcome you to their March Monthly Drop-In Evening this Thursday 30th March 7.30pm–9.00pm in the Coimin Centre Blessington. Come and join them at an Easter themed evening hosted by local crafter Kate Reglinska showing us how to create small Easter Wreaths. This promises to be an imaginative & fun evening and you’ll take your creation home!

No need to book, spaces available, no charge. Contact them on 087 4346004 / westwicklow15@gmail.com with any enquiries.

Music festival

Jess Gillam has been forging her own adventurous path since she shot to fame becoming the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician and the youngest ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms. Animating the music world with her outstanding talent, electrifying performances and infectiously enthusiastic personality, Jess is passionate about inspiring and bringing joy to people through music. Jess became the youngest ever presenter for BBC Radio 3 with the launch of her own weekly show, This Classical Life, and is the first ever saxophonist to be signed exclusively to Decca Classics. Both of her albums reached No. 1 in the UK Classical Music Charts.

Jess makes her Irish debut at WWF on 18 & 20 May at the West wicklow Chamber Music Festival. Her concert on May 18 takes place at Russborough House at 8pm. She will be accompanied by Sam Becker on double bass and Leif Kaner- Lidstrom piano. Her concert which takes place in the Tramway Theatre in Blessington on Saturday May 21 commences at 8pm.

Rugby success

Our neighbours Eadestown must be very proud of their two international rugby boys Tadgh Beirne and Jimmy O’Brien who helped Ireland win the Grand Slam.

Tadgh played in two matches v Wales and France and was unfortunate to get a bad injury in the France match which meant he was not able to take a further part in this year’s Six Nations, however he played a big part in the time he spent on the field.

Jimmy O’Brien came on against the Scotland and also against England and did not put afoot wrong and what a match to make your Six Nations home debut Jimmy.

Well done also to Oscar Cawley from Hollywood who was a member of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam winning team. Hollywood you must be very proud of your rugby star.

Greenway news

Local Councillor Gerry O’Neill received news from An Bord Pleanala seeking further information from Wicklow County Council on 17 points on the planning application for Blessington Greenway. Everyone who made a submission will receive a hard copy of their concerns. This will no doubt delay the project even further. Those involved with Blessington Greenway were hoping to have word back from An Bord Pleanala last October on the Planning Application but now a decision will not be fort coming until the summer at the earliest. We await further developments.

Parish Lotto

Blessington Parish and St. Mary’s National School’s latest Lotto Draw took place on Thursday March 16. There was no winner of the jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 4,18,20,23. In the next Lotto Draw there will be another new jackpot which will be standing at €2,650. Further details about entering the Lotto Draw can be got from the Parish Office which is open from Monday -Friday or on the Blessington Parish Website. All support will be much appreciated.

Blessington FC

Blessington FC U14 team will be representing the club in the Barcelona Cup which takes place in October of this year. This is a very prestigious tournament that attracts teams from all over Europe so it’s a fantastic trip for the players to look forward to. Some fundraising has to be done to pay for the trip.They have commenced fundraising with the first event being ‘Last man standing’ which will commence this coming Saturday April 1. You will have to choose a different team each week from the Premier League. Entry to this competition is only €10 and will last for nine weeks. Check out Blessington FC Facebook page for a form.

Scams

There are plenty of scams doing the rounds at the present time. A new one that I came across myself is to do with Eflow who operate the tolls on the motorways. This scam comes in a text message informing you that your Eflow account needs to be updated or it will be cancelled.

As I have not travelled on the motorways for quite a long time and have never had a Eflow account it had nothing to do with yours truly. They are now using Irish mobiles which gives the impression that they are for real. The message is just be careful out there these scammers seem to think of everything to con you out of your money.

Play

All roads will lead to Donard Community Hall this coming Saturday April 1. Ballymore Eustace Drama Society will perform ’The Lonesome West’ by Martin McDonagh. Admission is only €12 which you can pay at the door on the night and please note that will be concessions for OAP’s. Make sure to pop along for what promises to be a very enjoyable night.

Death

The death took place recently of Paddy Ryall, Knockieran, Blessington in Craddockstown Nursing Home, Naas. Paddy was a lovely man, a real gentleman, who always had time for a chat whenever our paths crossed. He was well known in the Blessington area and will be sadly missed by all who knew. His remains were brought to the Church of Our Lady last Monday morning March 27 for his funeral mass and his burial took place afterwards in Burgage Cemetery Blessington. Condolences to his family at this very sad time in their lives.

Church clock

I’m afraid that the clock which is on the tower of St. Mary’s Church in Blessington is not working again. It was eventually repaired last month after being out of action for most of last. The hope is that it will be back showing the correct time very soon.