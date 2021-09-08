Blessington Bulletin

Sheila nominated for radio award

Could I wish Sheila Naughton, Aston, Blessington the very best of luck. Sheila has been nominated for an IMRO Radio Award. She has been shortlisted for Speech Broadcaster of the Year along with four other presenters from different local radio stations throughout the country.

Sheila is a presenter with Shannonside/Northern Sound local radio station and she presents a lunchtime programme ‘The Wider View’ from Monday to Friday commencing at 1.30 p.m. Why not go to the Radio Station’s Website and listen in to her show. You can also pick it up on your car radio in some parts of Blessington.

The awards night for the IMRO will take place on Friday, October 1. It will be a virtual event. So if you happen to meet Sheila over the next few weeks make sure to wish her the best of luck at the awards. It is a wonderful achievement to even get a nomination for such a prestigious event in Irish Radio. So well done Sheila – Blessington is proud of you.

New pathway

At long last funds have been approved to develop a path from Blessington Bridge to the bottom of the Red Lane which is just outside Blessington. This will mean that you will have a footpath all the way from Blessington town along the Manor Kilbride road up the Red Lane and back into Blessington along the N 81.

This route has been very popular with local walkers especially during the pandemic over the last eighteen months. The stretch from Blessington Bridge to the bottom of the Red Lane has been very dangerous as walkers have had to walk on the road and there is always a lot of traffic and a number of bends along the way.

The hope now is that the works will be completed as soon as possible with the winter approaching and the daylight getting shorter. I have noticed a lot of people walking at night-time and this particular road is then even more dangerous.

New bus service

The new bus service from Blessington to Naas began operating last week. It was badly needed as believe it or not there are a lot of people out there who are non – drivers and have always found it difficult to get to Naas and back home especially if they had an appointment in Naas Hospital.

The new bus service stops outside the hospital coming into Naas and coming back out of Naas. Over the years there has always been talk about having a bus service to and from Naas but it never happened till now.

The bus operates from Blessington at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. and returns to Blessington at 10 a.m., 19 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. It stops in Ballymore Eustace and at Punchestown Racecourse on the way into Naas and on the way back home to Blessington. It is now up to the people to use the service otherwise it will be discontinued.

Deaths

Last week was a very sad week for Blessington parish with the followingthree people dying. Kevin Sinclair, Beechdale, Blessington; Giovanni Di Brita, Oak Drive, Blessington and Fr Gerry Foley, who was a former resident, also passed away in Kimmage Manor, Dublin.

Kevin sadly passed away just two weeks after the death of his wife Eileen. Kevin’s remains were removed last Monday, August 30, to Newlands Crematorium Dublin for a funeral service and his cremation took place afterwards.

Giovanni De Brita’s funeral service took place last week in Italy and his cremation took place later.

Fr Gerry Foley, who was raised in Blessington where he lived on Blessington’s Main Street with his family for many years. He was one of three brothers who all became priests. Paddy passed await in recent years while Michael is still alive. Gerry’s funeral Mass took place last Monday morning, August 30, in Kimmage Manor and his burial took place after the Mass in Burgage Cemetery, Blessington.

Kevin, Giovanni and Gerry will be sadly missed by all who knew them especially by their families and by their friends in Blessington. May they rest in peace.

Parish lotto

The parish lotto draw which raises much needed funds for both St Mary’s National School’s and also Blessington Parish takes place every Thursday and this time there was no jackpot winner. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 14 and 25. This means there will be brand new jackpot when the next draw takes place. It will be standing at €975. Last week’ draw took place on Thursday September2.

There is a weekly prizewinner who wins €25. Full details on how to join up can be got from the parish office or on the parish website. Remember if you are not in you cannot win. All support will be much appreciated in these very difficult times that we are living in. I am sure that the jackpot would come in very handy. So why not give it a go.

The next parish lotto draw will take place this coming Thursday, September 9. People can still take part in the lotto draw. You can contact the parish office Monday to Friday for the relevant details.

Church draw

Valleymount and Lacken Churches held their August Draw recently and the following were the lucky winners of €100 each. Margaret and Mattie Browne, Sheila and Pat Geoghegan, John Balfe, Ann Farrington, Sheila and Anthony Geoghegan. Congratulations to all of you.

Text scams

This week I would like to give readers a warning of text scams that are doing the rounds. The way it works is quite simple and very clever. You could be very easily caught out. You will receive a text claiming to be from delivery firm DHL informing you that the package they you have ordered is on its way and if you go to a particular Website you will be able to track it. Do not do this as the scammers will then have control of your mobile phone and will be able to hack it.

Please note that the numbers the scammers are now using are Irish Mobile numbers eg 087,089,083,085. You have been warned. The best thing to do is just delete these texts then you will be able to sleep well.

Mini Marathon appeal

The Community Pool for West Wicklow Committee will be taking part in this year’s Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday, September 19. Three people from the committee will be walking around Russborough House Parklands dressed up as Penguins. The group is looking for the local public to give them your support through Gofundme or visit their website westwicklowpool.ie.

The group would also like to thank everyone who made a submission to the Wicklow Community Development Plan in support of the development of a swimming Pool for West Wicklow. They were especially delighted that three governing bodies, Swim Ireland, Water Safety Ireland and Canoeing Ireland made submissions in favor of the swimming Pool and called on Wicklow County Council to make it a priority. For the latest campaign news go to westwicklow.ie.

Blessington FC news

Blessington FC would like to remind the public that you can check out information about all their teams that will be in action each week on their Facebook page. Times and venues will be there. There will be some home matches on Saturdays and Sundays and some away matches. All support will be much appreciated and remember home matches will be played at their Crosschapel Grounds, where there is ample parking.