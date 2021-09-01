Blessington Bulletin

Blues go marching on

Congratulations to Blessington Senior Footballers on their magnificent win last Saturday afternoon in Aughrim which is usually a graveyard for our football teams but Saturday was certainly a different story for the ‘Blues’ as they defeated old foes Bray Emmetts by 1-16 to 1-8.

It was a game of two halfs with the ‘blues’ getting off to a great start and leading by five points – 1point. However Bray recovered to go in at the break leading by 1-5to 0-6. After the break the ‘Blues’ were a different team altogether outscoring the opposition in the second half by 1-10 to 0-3 as they ran out easy and impressive winners.

This match was only a preliminary round of the County Championship so there is a long way to go but it was a great start. Their next match in the championship will not be for a few weeks which should give some of our injured players more time to recover. Their next opponents I have been told will be West neighbors Dunlavin. Come on you Blues.

Streetscape and Shopfront Enhancement Scheme

Blessington is one of the six towns selected to participate in the Streetscape and Shopfront Scheme. This initiative is a key part of the Governments ‘Our Rural Future’ and is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive to live, work and visit throughout Ireland. Projects to be included are Upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies. The investment is designed to make rural towns and villages more colourful, vibrant and attractive places. The businesses that are interested must contact wicklow county Council as soon as possible. The closing date for completed applications is Tuesday, September 7. So there is not much time left. Businesses in Blessington are encouraged to take part. Lets hope they will as it sounds like a wonderful scheme. 124 towns and villages throughout Ireland will benefit from a new €7m fund.

Kayak competition

Four West Wicklow Kayak Athletes competed in the Junior Men’s Freestyle Kayak Competition at the Canoe Centre in Parmerstown last weekend. The four young men took the top four places in the beginners category. These young guns who have only started in the discipline of freestyle kayaking this summer left a big impression on the judges, other paddlers and the spectators. They were smashing high scoring moves, one after the other.

The four guys are long term members of Poulaphouca Paddlers and have been training with South East Freesyle in Clonmel under David McClure who represents Ireland and is currently ranked fifth in the World.

Freestyle kayaking is a form of white water kayaking probably best summed up as gymnastics on water. Participants use specially designed kayaks to perform a range of acrobatic tricks and manoeuvres, usually while surfing a fast-flowing river-wave. The competition took place on the River Liffey in Palmerstown at a feature wave popular with Irish freestyle kayakers. First place: Ciaran Deegan, Second Place: Senan O’Neill, Third Place: Philip Byrne, Fourth Place: Ben Kearney. The lads were absolutely buzzing and looking forward to moving up to intermediate section next season. Well done, lads.

New defib at Fire Station

Some good news for Blessington. A brand new defibrillator has recently been installed outside Blessington Fire Station which is situated next to the offices of Wicklow County Council across from Oak Drive. There are a number of Defibs with easy access throughout the town and there are also some in Clubs and businesses which is great to see. Many people have been trained to use them which is a must and already they have been put to good use and saved people’s lives. It is wonderful to see so many in the Blessington and surrounding area. They are an expensive item but the hope is to gradually increase the number that is available to the public. Keep an eye for them in case there is need for one in an emergency.

Lakes 10K

Lakeshore Striders would like to let the public know that their website is updated and open for entries for thelakes10k.ie. They are gearing up for a great event on September 11 and hope to see as many locals as possible on the day. At present the entries are capped to 200 but if public health guidelines allow this may be increased so get your entry in fast to ensure your slot. More details will be announced closer to the event. Watch this space.

Death

The death took place recently of Breda Daly, Rockypool Crescent, Blessington after a long illness. Her remains were removed to the Church of Our lady Blessington last Thursday morning, August 26, for her funeral Mass and her burial took place afterwards in Burgage Cemetery. There was a large amount of people outside the church but because of Coved restrictions only 50 people were allowed in the church for the Mass. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

GAA lotto draw

Blessington GAA Club held their very latest lotto draw last Tuesday night, August 24, with a brand new jackpot which was standing at €3,200 and once again there was no jackpot winner and believe or not no punter managed to match even three numbers. The winning numbers drawn on the night were 1, 2, 26 and 27. The next lotto draw will take place on Tuesday, September 7, with a new jackpot which will be standing at €3,400. Tickets priced at only €2 are already on sale for the next lotto draw at the usual local outlets and the club urge members and fans to purchase a ticket. Remember the old saying ‘If you are not in you cannot win’.

Parish lotto

The parish lotto draw which raises much needed funds for both St Mary’s National School’s and also Blessington Parish takes place every Thursday and this time there was no jackpot winner. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 11, 18 and 28.That means there will be brand new jackpot when the next draw takes place. It will be standing at €925. Last week’ draw took place on Thursday, August 26. There is a weekly prizewinner who wins €25. Full details on how to join up can be got from the parish office or on the parish website. Remember if you are not in you cannot win. All support will be much appreciated in these very difficult times that we are living in. I am sure that the jackpot would come in very handy. So why not give it a go. The next parish lotto draw will take place this coming Thursday, September 2.

Blessington FC

Blessington FC created a piece of local history last Wednesday night, August 25, at their Crosschapel Grounds. They held their AGM outdoors due to Covid restrictions. The weather was beautiful, more like Spanish, and those who were present heard a review of the past year and what is in store for the next 12 months.

A new committee was also elected on the night. The following officers and committee for the next 12 months were elected president Eugene Tyrrell, chairman Alan King, Vice-chairman J P King, secretary Vinny Balfe, Juvenile secretary Lillie Balfe, treasurer Ken Lynch, Vice – treasurer Lar McGrath, Registrar Edwina Hardy, Child Welfare Officer Jill Moore, PRO Edwina Hardy, Senior Rep. Keith Nolan, Junior Reps. Cathal Duffy, Alan O’Donnell and Eoin O’Connor.

The leagues have commenced again which is great to see after last year when very little football was played. The club now has 20 teams in action every weekend. Some of the teams play on Saturdays while the rest play on Sundays. New members are always most welcome. Why not call up to the Crosschapel Grounds this Saturday or Sunday and see the action.

More scams

The Amazon scammers are back again so just be very careful out there as some of the numbers they are ringing on look very real. Last week a local resident received a number of calls saying they were from Amazon. The numbers came from 01,089 and 021 which look like Irish numbers but they are not. The easiest way to spot one of these scam numbers as what looks like a mobile number only has nine digits instead of 10 and the other numbers have 12 numbers. Correct Dublin numbers only have 10 digits. One resident received at least seven telephone calls in the past week alone. You have been warned.

First Friday

This coming Friday, September 3, is the first Friday of the month and on that day all Masses will be offered for all those people who are on the November List of the Dead. Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady Blessington at 9.30 p.m. and in Manor Kilbride at 9 a.m.