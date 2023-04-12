Baltinglass Jotter

West Wicklow voices with their Musical Director and Conductor Conor O'Reilly, at their performance in St. Mary's Church Stratford on Slaney last December. The choir has disbanded after over 8 years. We wish Conor and the members the very best after a truly incredible journey.

It is sad to see that West Wicklow Voices will be disbanding after over eight years of bringing wonderful music to their audiences. This was a special choir made up of ordinary people from West Wicklow with ambitious plans. They achieved a high level of musicianship over the eight years mainly due to their Musical Director Conor O’Reilly, but also due to the commitment of each and every one of the members. This commitment was carried through the three years of the pandemic and post pandemic, adapting themselves to online practices.

West Wicklow Voices were joined by many soloists and musicians of renown and did themselves proud, performing in many venues across West Wicklow including Russborough House, accompanying the Celtic Tenors on one occasion. But they set their sights further afield as well performing in The National Concert Hall with the RTE Symphony Orchestra and other Wicklow choirs for a Wicklow Arts 1916 commemoration, in the Freemasons Hall in Dublin accompanying soloists Majella Cullagh and Victoria Massey, and even farther in The Irish College in Rome in 2016 and representing Ireland in the 8th International Choir and Orchestra Festival in Calella in Barcelona in 2018. The choir also recorded a song ‘Passing Through’ with local musician Mark Caplice with proceeds going to Mental Health Ireland and were part of a recorded concert featuring James Nelson (from Celtic Tenors) in aid of Kenya Builds.

A glorious trail of success has been the legacy of West Wicklow Voices and they will be missed. We wish Conor and each of the members well in their futures and thank them sincerely for bringing inspiration and pleasure to many over the years.

Celtic Tenors

St. Tegan’s Hall committee is delighted that the Celtic Tenors are returning to St. Tegan’s Hall, Kiltegan on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a live performance of an internationally acclaimed trio. A great night of music is assured. To book your tickets phone 059 6473143.

Country Music Show

The Glen Lounge will once again play host to the Country Music Show organised by Tommy B. on Sunday, April 30 between 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. The Show will feature Tommy himself, Stacey Breen, Rossi M, Jack Keogh and the Glenbilly Showband. There will be plenty of room for dancing and the afternoon will include a raffle with lots of great prizes. Entry is €10 and all proceeds will go to Baltinglass Hospital, Patient’s Comfort Fund. All are very welcome.

Rathdangan Play

The Rathdangan Drama group production of Poor Jimmy by PG O’Dea takes place this coming weekend on Friday/Saturday/Sunday April 14, 15, 16 and the following weekend on April 21, 22, 23.

There may be some tickets still available. You can contact Tess at 087 6173879, or Angela at 0876440751, Paul at 0876907044 or Filie at 085 1009244.

Talk by Dr. James O’Driscoll

This Thursday, April 13 Dr. James O’Driscoll will present on the topic of the technique of LiDAR and its application to heritage, specifically in exploring the Baltinglass Hillforts. It will be held in Timmins Bar (Back Room) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first part of the presentation will be an introduction to the LiDAR technique itself followed by the Baltinglass Hills LiDAR Survey 2022 (sponsored by the Community Monuments Fund).

It is a free event and all are welcome to attend. For further information contact Deirdre Burns, Wicklow Heritage Officer, at dburns@wicklowcoco.ie.

Darkness into Light

Registration for the Darkness into Light dawn walk in Baltinglass, will take place at McAllister on Saturday, April 15. You are welcome to come along and register with the help of volunteers on the day.

Recycling Clothes Collection

Bigstone Community Hall committee is holding a recycling clothes collection for the full month of April in aid of the Hall. You donations would be very welcome. Please drop them off at the door of the Bigstone Hall, Eircode: R93 KP89. Thank you.

Graney Goodies

You will be glad to hear that Graney Goodies are back up and running since last week. This quaint roadside ‘honesty box’ trailer is bursting with all kinds of goodies from fresh free range eggs to chutneys, plants, and vegetables when in season. Drop in on your way to Castledermot or Carlow and see what is on offer.

Greener Gardening Spaces

West Wicklow Environmental Network and Wicklow County Council will pay a visit to Tearmann Garden this coming Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. for a free workshop on how to encourage wildlife into your garden. The workshop is open to individuals, members of Tidy Towns, gardeners and non-gardeners, and Residents Associations. There will be a tour Tearmann Garden and a look at ponds and biodiversity and how to promote a greener gardening space. Lunch will be provided. To book your place email eao@wicklowcoco.ie.

Festival Funding

Baltinglass Municipal District is offering Festival Funding for any group or committee who are planning a festival over the coming months. The application is very straight forward and is available on www.wicklow.ie/Living/News-Events/festival-funding-application. The closing date is Wednesday, May 31.

Suicide Alertness training

SafeTALK ‘Suicide Alertness for Everyone’ is a 3.5 hour training course that prepares participants to identify persons with thoughts of suicide, and connect them to suicide first aid resources.

This training is coming to Baltinglass, organised by the Baltinglass & District Forum, on Thursday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. It will be held in the Parish Centre. The course is free of charge, however booking is essential by this coming Friday, April 14. To book or for further queries contact admin@breakingthrough.org.

Community Catch Up

The County Wicklow Public Participation Network is holding a series of public meetings around the county to let you know what they do and are planning to do. These meetings are called Community Catch Up.

A Community Catch Up will be held in The Lalor Centre in Baltinglass on Wednesday, April 26. Wicklow Disability & Inclusion Steering Committee, Wicklow Older People’s Council and Wicklow Volunteer Centre will all be there to meet with members of the community. Presentations, discussion and questions will begin formally at 7.30 p.m. but those planning on attending are encouraged to come at 7 p.m. for refreshments and to meet the various teams and network with other community people in the area.

Creative Places Baltinglass

Are you a West Wicklow artist, musician or creative practitioner who wishes to connect with others? Interested in finding out more about Creative Places Baltinglass and the latest funding call?

Join Wicklow County Council Arts Officer for coffee and chats on Friday, April 21 from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in Germaines, Baltinglass. Creative Places Baltinglass is a community led three-year project that celebrates Baltinglass people and place.

This first Artist Coffee Morning will give artists the opportunity to meet and chat while also connecting with members of the Creative Places Baltinglass team. Artists, musicians or creative practitioners of any discipline and experience level are welcome to come along.

Booking is recommended but not essential. Log on to www.eventbrite.ie and search for Creative Places Baltinglass.

Active Retired update

Baltinglass & District Active Retirement’s Coffee Mornings for April are being held in Germaines on Fridays at 11 a.m. Ongoing Activities are: Knitting and Stitching on Tuesdays at 2.30 p.m. in Bia Blasta. Bowling: Tuesdays 3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. in Fatima Hall. Bridge: Wednesdays 10.30 a.m. – 12 noon in The Parish Centre. New members are very welcome.

One-Day Conference

The one-day Conference by West Wicklow Historical Society is fast approaching. It will feature 5 expert speakers presenting on various topics of local interest including Archaeologist Dr. Alan Hawkes on the Neolithic enclosure on Rathcoran Hill (‘The Pinnacle’). Other speakers include local Historian and Researcher Dr. Emma Lyons on Horse Racing in Ireland: The Baltinglass Connection; Richard B (Bosco) Lennon will speak about two early 20th century poets with connections to Baltinglass; Liam Kenny with Eamonn Sinnott will present on the Railway History of West Wicklow; Dr. Margaret Murphy, from Carlow College will give a picture of Baltinglass in Medieval times from 400AD to 1580.

To book your place log on to westwicklowhistoricalsociety.ie. This promises to be a popular event so make sure to book soon.