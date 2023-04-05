Baltinglass Jotter

The best of luck to Veronica in her new venture 'Veronica's Cards Gifts & Stationery' on Main Street, Baltinglass.

The Baltinglass Community Shop Easter window display. Tidy Towns will be offering 1st 2nd and 3rd prizes for the best shop window displays this week.

Sacrament of Reconciliation Confesssion: Holy Thursday at 8.30 p.m. ; Good Friday at 4 p.m.; Holy Saturday at 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Liturgies: Holy Thursday at 7.30 p.m.; Good Friday at 3 p.m. and Stations of the Cross: 6 p.m.; Holy Saturday at 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses: Stratford on Slaney at 9.30 a.m. Baltinglass at 11 a.m.

Suicide Alertness training

SafeTALK ‘Suicide Alertness for Everyone’ is a 3.5 hour training course that prepares participants to identify persons with thoughts of suicide, and connect them to suicide first aid resources.

This training is coming to Baltinglass, organised by the Baltinglass & District Forum, on Thursday, April 20 from 7 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. It will be held in the Parish Centre. The course is free of charge, however booking is essential. To book or for further queries contact admin@breakingthrough.org.

Active Retired Update

Baltinglass & District Active Retirement’s Coffee Mornings for April will be held in Germaines on Fridays at 11 a.m. Ongoing Activities are: Knitting and Stitching on Tuesdays at 2.30 p.m. in Bia Blasta. Bowling: Tuesdays 3 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. in Fatima Hall. Bridge: Wednesdays 10.30 a.m. – 12 noon in The Parish Centre.

Some bookings are still available for this year’s Summer Holiday to The Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan.

The dates are Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2. The cost is €495 per person sharing. Single supplement €35 per night. Further details from Mary at 087 299 9571.

The trip to Henrietta St. Award-Winning Dublin Museum, and Hugh Lane Art Gallery, is fully booked.

Creative Places Baltinglass

Are you a West Wicklow artist, musician or creative practitioner who wishes to connect with others? Interested in finding out more about Creative Places Baltinglass and the latest funding call?

Join Wicklow County Council Arts Officer for coffee and chats on Friday, April 10 from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in Germaines, Baltinglass. Creative Places Baltinglass is a community led three-year project that celebrates Baltinglass people and place.

This first Artist Coffee Morning will give artists the opportunity to meet and chat while also connecting with members of the Creative Places Baltinglass team. Artists, musicians or creative practitioners of any discipline and experience level are welcome to come along.

Booking is recommended but not essential. Log on to www.eventbrite.ie and search for Creative Places Baltinglass.

Easter Windows

Well done to all the businesses in Baltinglass who created Easter Displays in their windows. Always nice to see. Baltinglass Tidy Towns would like to reward these efforts by offering 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to those displays judged to be the best, and the most sustainable. The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 6.

Film Club

The Film Club in Baltinglass Library continues on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. The award-winning film, The Banshees of Inisherin, will take you to the West of Ireland to acquaint yourself with Island life of long ago (though some aspects of the film can be taken with a pinch of salt!). Well worth a watch. All are welcome to attend.

Donations welcome

Baltinglass Community Shop welcome any donations that you might have, including Clothes, Footwear, Books, Bedlinen, DVDs, Bric a Brac, Ornaments, Delph, Pictures.

The shop had a children’s clothes sale on Monday and Tuesday of this week and will be having another sale of children’s clothes on Saturday, April 8, Wednesday, April 12 and Saturday, April 15.

Tulip display in Patthana

The 2023 open season at Patthana Garden kicks off in a blaze of colour with a tulip display on Sunday, April 9 from noon until 5 p.m. The garden will open every Sunday (12-5 p.m.) thereafter until the first Sunday in October. Tea/Coffee and home-baked cakes will be served on vintage china in their newly added café. Book your ticket online: patthanagardenireland.com (€7).

The designer of the garden, T.J. Maher, has also written his first book ‘Grounded in the Garden–An artist’s guide to creating a beautiful garden in harmony with nature’ due to be published by Pimpernel Press this month.

Litter & Waste Poster Competition

Following a visit to Scoil Naomh Iósaf to talk to senior classes about how we, as global citizens need to work at reducing litter and waste, the children on the Green Schools committee organised a Litter and Waste Art Poster Competition. They wanted to help highlight the problem of litter pollution and waste to the greater Baltinglass Community.

Prizes were sponsored by Tidy Towns and the entries, from every class level, were fantastic making it difficult for the judges to decide on the winners. In the end the four overall winners were: Aaron O’Rourke, Amy O’Rourke, Iryna Strokal and Kevin Woulfe.

The posters are on display in the window beside the Community shop on Main Street (thanks to Jimmy Murray for permission). Well done to everyone who entered the competition to raise awareness about how we can address litter and waste as global citizens.

Greener Gardening Spaces

West Wicklow Environmental Network and Wicklow County Council will pay a visit to Tearmann Garden on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. for a free workshop on how to encourage wildlife into your garden. The workshop is open to individuals, members of Tidy Towns, gardeners and non-gardeners, and Residents Associations. There will be a tour Tearmann Garden and a look at ponds and biodiversity and how to promote a greener gardening space. Lunch will be provided. To book your place email eao@wicklowcoco.ie.

Dr. James O’Driscoll talk

On Thursday, April 13 Dr. James O’Driscoll will present on the topic of the technique of LiDAR and its application to heritage, specifically in exploring the Baltinglass Hillforts. It will be held in Timmins Bar (Back Room) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first part of the presentation will be an introduction to the LiDAR technique itself followed by the Baltinglass Hills LiDAR Survey 2022 (sponsored by the Community Monuments Fund). It is a free event and all are welcome to attend. For further information contact Deirdre Burns, Wicklow Heritage Officer, at dburns@wicklowcoco.ie.

Rathdangan Play

Order your tickets now for the Rathdangan Drama group production of Poor Jimmy by PG O’Dea taking place on Fri/Sat/Sun April 14, 15, 16 and the following weekend on April 21, 22, 23

Tickets are on sale now. You can contact Tess at 087 6173879, or Angela at 0876440751, Paul at 0876907044 or Filie at 085 1009244.

Sad Passing

We extend our sympathy to the relatives of Cathy O’Neill from Tinoran in Baltinglass, who passed away last Tuesday from Baltinglass Hospital. She will be sadly missed by Stasia, extended family, neighbours and friends. Cathy was laid to rest last Thursday in Baltinglass cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

One-Day Conference

The one-day Conference by West Wicklow Historical Society in memory of former officer, Donal McDonnell, who passed away last year, will be held in Scoil Naomh Iósaf, Baltinglass on Saturday, April 22 from 9.45 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

It is open to members and non-members alike and will feature 5 expert speakers presenting on various topics of local interest including Archaeologist Dr. Alan Hawkes on the Neolithic enclosure on Rathcoran Hill (‘The Pinnacle’). Other speakers include local Historian and Researcher Dr. Emma Lyons on Horse Racing in Ireland: The Baltinglass Connection; Richard B (Bosco) Lennon will speak about two early 20th century poets with connections to Baltinglass; Liam Kenny with Eamonn Sinnott will present on the Railway History of West Wicklow; Dr. Margaret Murphy, from Carlow College will give a picture of Baltinglass in Medieval times from 400AD to 1580.

To book your place log on to westwicklowhistoricalsociety.ie. This promises to be a popular event so make sure to book early.

Darkness into Light

The next meeting for the Darkness into Light event is on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. in The Parish Centre, Baltinglass. This is a volunteer information and registration night. If you are interested in taking part by volunteering to assist and steward on May 6, come along and hear what is involved. The more volunteers we have the more we can ensure the event can happen safely.