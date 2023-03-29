Baltinglass Jotter

Ukrainian children perform a dance to a song 'Never Give Up' in Baltinglass Golf Club last Thursday celebrating the first anniversary of the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to Baltinglass.

Baltinglass Golf Club was a popular venue last Thursday for a very special event. ‘Ukraine Day’, celebrating their one year anniversary in Baltinglass, was a mix between an Irish and Ukrainian cultural showcase and a talent show. It featured acts such as Scoil Naomh Íosaf’s Peace Prom’s Choir singing pop classics, a Ukrainian trumpet player (Eugene Yushchenko), a Ukrainian choir singing national favourites, a Ukrainian Children’s Dance group, Cairde Cheoil Irish dancing, Anastasia Parchuk, a Ukrainian dancer in traditional costume, Louis Moran singing and guitar ‘The Town I Love So Well’, Fleur and Angelina on piano, and lots more from locals including Vinny Gethings and John Lennon, Pauline Hayes and Kathleen nic Dhiarmada.

The mood in the room was exciting as people clapped along or moved in rhythm to the music, enjoying the upbeat tone of the event. There were tears as well as our Ukrainian residents looked on at their next generation dancing with their national flag to a song ‘We’ll Never Give Up’. The pride of our new inhabitants in their country was evident and brought a patriotic air into the room, packed to the gills and spilling out into the bar and the corridor.

Well done to all the organisers from Tearmann Garden, the schools, both culture’s performers and the golf club for a truly exceptional event that Baltinglass can be proud to have facilitated.

Active Retirement

The next monthly meeting will take place this Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. in Germaines. They invite members to bring some small Easter Eggs for distribution to charity. As always, new membership is very welcome.

Daffodil Day

Hat’s off to the volunteers who braved the inclement weather to collect for the Irish Cancer Society last Friday. Between the wind and the rain, it could not have been a pleasant experience but they carried out their duties stoically and cheerfully. Fair play.

Maura in Incognita Art Sale

Incognito is the largest online art sale in Ireland with all proceeds going to the Jack and Jill Foundation. 3,000 original postcard-size artworks will be for sale by new and internationally acclaimed Artists, Illustrators and Designers.

This year, local artist Maura O’Halloran will be contributing an original piece to the paintings for sale. The idea is that everything is sold online for €65. However, the identity of the Artist is only revealed after the piece has been received. Incognito is a fun and exciting way to start or add to your collection. It can also help to identify what your favourite theme, trend or style is and then be introduced to the artist that created that original piece. It’s an opportunity to have a beautiful original piece of art while helping to support the 400 families of very sick children that Jack and Jill care for across every community in Ireland.

The collection will go live this coming Friday, March 31. The sale will begin on Wednesday, April 26 at www.incognito.ie.

Veronica’s

The shop known as Burkes is now closed. Veronica Dunne who has been leasing and running the shop for the past few years has opened a new stationery shop across the road, Veronica’s Card, Gift and Stationery Shop. We wish Veronica the very best of luck in her very own venture.

Get into Golf

Baltinglass Golf Club are offering 6 weeks of lessons for €60 to anyone interested in taking up golf. The lessons start on Monday, April 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Clubs will be provided if needed. To book your place or for further information contact Bernie at 087 6444677 or Tom at 087 7622125.

‘The Lonesome West’

The Ballymore Eustace Drama group will perform, for one night only, a play by Martin McDonagh (of Banshees of Inisherin fame), ‘The Lonesome West’ in Donard Community Hall on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

The play is part of McDonagh’s ‘Connemara trilogy’ which includes ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ (performed in London’s West End, Broadway and off-Broadway) and ‘A Skull in Connemara’ all based in the western Irish town of Leenane.

Tickets are €12 and will be available on the door on the night. Concessions are available for OAPs.

Baltinglass Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns committee are looking for some fresh blood to continue the good work that they have been doing over the past couple of years. They will be starting their weekly clean-ups at the end of March, but they also need people on the committee who will help to steer the group. If you have some good ideas about what more the Tidy Towns can do to improve the town the committee would love to hear from you. You can contact them through their facebook page.

Local restaurants in top 100 list

Well done to Grangecon Kitchen, The Little Acorn and the Grain Store, Kilruddery for making it into the Sunday Times, 100 Best Restaurants last Sunday. This is a great achievement for those businesses and brings more attention to West Wicklow as a good food destination.

Baltinglass Library

The Film Club in Baltinglass Library continues on Wednesday, April 5th, at 11 a.m. The award-winning film, The Banshees of Inisherin, will take you to the West of Ireland to acquaint yourself with Island life of long ago (though some aspects of the film can be taken with a pinch of salt!). Well worth a watch. All are welcome to attend.

GAA Easter Camp

Baltinglass GAA Club Easter Camp is back this year for 5-13 year olds. The dates are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, April 11, 12, 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is €40 for the first child, €30 each for two children, the third child will be free. There will be a special club gift for every child that attends. To book your place log onto clubforce.com.

Baltinglass/Rathvilly Macra

The latest event planned by the Baltinglass/Rathvilly Macra is Bingo with a difference. Batshit Bingo is a bonkers type of Bingo that includes: Bingo, musical chairs, challenges, karaoke, spot prizes, raffles, Photo Booth, DJ’s and lots more.

This event will be raising much needed funds for Make the Moove, a Macra run mental health initiative. The date is Saturday, April 22. Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.ie for €12. All welcome.

Rathdangan Play

Order your tickets now for the Rathdangan Drama group production of Poor Jimmy by PG O’Dea taking place on Fri/Sat/Sun April 14, 15, 16 and the following weekend on April 21, 22, 23

Tickets are on sale now. You can contact Tess at 087 6173879, or Angela at 0876440751, Paul at 0876907044 or Filie at 085 1009244.

Pieta House talk

A community talk/information evening will take place in the Tea Room in Baltinglass presented by Pieta House about their services on Wednesday, March 29 this week at 7.30 p.m. Everybody is welcome to come along. The Darkness into Light committee would also be happy to talk to anybody who would like to volunteer to marshal on the night of the Darkness into Light on May 6. Details are on their Facebook page ‘Darkness into Light Baltinglass’.

Condolences

We extend our sympathy to the Valentine family on the death of Sam Valentine from Boleylug, Baltinglass. Sam passed away on Sunday, March 19 and was buried in St. Mary’s Church cemetery last Wednesday. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Olive and sons, David and Norman and all his extended family, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.