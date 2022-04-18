Baltinglass Jotter

Cast members of Kiltegan Drama Group's production of The Last Tango in Little Grimley' share a toast before taking to the stage in St Tegan's Hall, Kiltegan.

An Easter event was held in the old Stratford Lodge School last Friday for the new Ukrainian residents of Baltinglass. Both Irish and Ukrainian children and adults shared each others Easter traditions.

Ukrainian Easter Crafts

A special Easter event was held last Friday to welcome the Ukrainian refugees who have come to stay in Baltinglass. The community gathered in Stratford Lodge School and invited the Ukrainian children and families to come along and share their Easter traditions with Irish children and visa versa. The children made Easter eggs and baskets and the completed baskets were blessed in St. Mary’s church at an event last Saturday night.

Present were Rev. Máirt and Fr. Ger Ahern from the parishes of St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s as well as Dr. Cait Clerkin and many volunteers. Sarah Hathaway from Ukrainian Services Volunteer group based in Grangecon, Kashka Jones, Catherine Whelan, Terry Kenny and many more people all gathered to extend a warm welcome to our new residents who are staying in Germaines and St. Kevins.

There are 25 families in Baltinglass, mostly women and children, all of whom are very grateful for the community’s help. Many of these women had jobs and businesses in Ukraine which they were forced to abandon due to the war.

Businesses in the town (and indeed in Carlow) have been incredibly generous, William Grogan from WCS Pedigree Feeds (Morrins), Colin Jackson from Gillespies (SuperValu), Declan from B&A Autoparts, Burkes and Emily from Doyle Print who provided posters and a banner.

If you would like to offer any services to these women you can phone Kashka at 087 795 8146 and she will link you in. Well done to everyone who put together this very special event at short notice.

Crafty Craic workshops

Crafty Craic in Knockanarrigan will host a number of workshops over the months of April and May. The first of these will take place on Saturday, April 23 – a one-day course in BATIK. The cost is €80.00 per person for the day (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). On Saturday, April 30 – a one-day workshop (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in Felting at €80.00 per person. All materials will be provided. These workshops will be facilitated by Maeve Hunter who has a BDes in Textiles, a HDip in Art and Design Education and a Masters in Visual Arts Education. Her website is https://maevieh.wixsite.com/maeve-hunter. You can book at maeveieh@hotmail.com or with Karen in Crafty Craic at craftycraic@gmail.com.

On Saturday, May 7 between 11.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. a childrens candle making class will be offered at €18 per attendee. Finally, on the weekend of May 14/15 there will be a two-day workshop in Shoemaking (as seen on Nationwide).

To book any of the above contact craftycraic@gmail.com or go on to Crafty Craic’s facebook page and message Karen.

Kiltegan events

Following on from Kiltegan’s successful Car Boot Sales last year, these are now resuming and will be held on the third Saturday of each month starting on Saturday, May 21. These are always enjoyable, social occasions with a chance to have a cup of tea and a chat, while picking up great bargains too. For anyone who wants to sell their preloved treasures the cost is €10 per car and €15 per van

Before that, the Kiltegan Tractor Run will be held on Sunday, May 1, starting at the St. Peter’s Parish Centre at 2 p.m. Registration is from 1.30 p.m. and all vehicles are welcome. There will be refreshments for everyone afterwards.

Rathdangan Community Council AGM

Rathdangan Community Council will hold its AGM on Friday May 6 at 8 p.m. in O’Toole Memorial Hall, Rathdangan. They would be delighted to see as many people there as possible. It will be a chance to hear what has been happening and what is planned and how to get involved if you wish to. The AGM is also a good opportunity to meet and catch up with your neighbours. Refreshments will be provided after the business of the night.

Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) project

Rathdangan Community Council has joined St Patrick’s, High Park to work together on a Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) project. As we are all aware we need to use less energy into the future, the aim of this project is to help people find ways to cut their energy usage in their homes.

We are currently looking for people who want to get an energy audit done on their homes. The audit is free and will involve an energy assessor visiting your home. Afterwards you will receive a report detailing what measures that you could take to increase your energy efficiency. The report will include estimated costing, information on grants available, and how long it would take to recover your investment.

There is a limit on how many homes we can include and what we would like is a mix of houses that are of different ages, so that the information could be helpful to people with similar houses. If you are interested in having your home assessed or you would like to get involved in the SEC project, please contact Mairead on 086 1503063 or maireadk@hotmail.com

‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’

Join the Rathdangan Drama group in O’Toole Hall, Rathdangan this coming weekend, Friday April 22, Saturday 23, Sunday 24, then again on Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30.

This hilarious comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ by Tommy Marren is set at the celebration of a 50th wedding anniversary of Mattie and Maggie Conway. The ‘happy couple’ haven’t spoken a single word to each other for ten years. The only people in on the silent secret are the couple’s only daughter Josephine, and Mattie’s sister Minnie, who both happen to live in the same house as the estranged couple. However, disaster strikes when the local parish priest Fr O’Toole checks the parish records and decides to surprise Mattie and Maggie on the morning of their anniversary to renew their marriage vows. Could it be an opportunity to reunite Mattie and Maggie Conway, or will the silence continue?

Tickets are €10 (spaces limited) available from Fillie 085 1009244, Tess 087 6173879 or Angela 087 6440751.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart is holding a sale every Saturday at noon and are looking for a large number of calves of all breeds.

Darkness into Light

Baltinglass Darkness into Light is back after a 2-year break. The event will start in Weaver Square on the morning of May 7 at 4.15 a.m. Participants will walk the 5km loop out to Green Lane and back, leaving in Darkness and completing the walk at Dawn.

The event happens simultaneously in venues across Ireland and around the world. It raises vital funds to assist those affected by suicide or self-harm. All funds raised are used locally. Baltinglass has raised in excess of €18,000 in previous years with up to 1500 participants.

Registration is now open on www.darknessintolight.ie and there will be a Community Registration Day in Baltinglass on Saturday, April 23 at McAllister.

There will be no registrations or T shirts on the morning of the event, but all are welcome to walk.

Those wishing to help with stewarding on the night can register at the Community registration day Saturday April 23 or in Bobalicious in Slaney Mall.

This event couldn’t happen without significant input by community organisations, businesses and volunteers to whom we are very grateful.

Clothes collection

Bigstone Community Hall committee will be taking any bags of clothes for recycling over the next week. Clothes, towels, curtains, sheets, shoes in pairs, handbags and belts are all welcome and the funds raised will go towards the upkeep of the Hall. No duvets, pillows or bric-a-brac please. Drop the bags at the door of Bigstone Hall up to April 23. The Eircode is R93 KP89. Thank you for your support.

Country Music Show

The Glen Lounge in Donard, Co. Wicklow (W91 WE00) will host a Country Music Show on Sunday, May 1 in aid of Baltinglass Hospital, Patient Comfort Fund. The music will be performed by Michelle Murphy and Tommy B. Hangry for Hotdogs will be on-site to provide refreshments and there will be a raffle with lots of great prizes. For more information contact 087 249 2013. Donations accepted on admission. All are welcome.