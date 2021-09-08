Baltinglass Jotter

The 'Cairde Ceol agus Damhsa' group of trad musicians gave a spontaneous concert outside Bigstone Community Hall last Sunday for the benefit of the community, on a lovely balmy day.

The Baltinglass ladies who were part of the Wicklow squad that beat Antrim on Sunday in Croke Park to win the TG4 All Ireland Junior Football Final: Sarah Jane Winders (capt), Jackie Byrne, Catherine Dempsey, Evelyn Deans, Paula Faulkner, Ciara O’Brien, Ella Parke, Marie Kealy, Helena Dowling.

All-Ireland Junior champions

Congratulations to the Wicklow ladies’ football team, the winners of the TG4 all-Ireland Junior Championship Final after a sterling performance and win against Antrim in Croke Park at the weekend with a score of 2-17 to 1-09. The squad is made up of 29 girls representing 10 clubs, eight Wicklow LGFA clubs and two Dublin LGFA clubs and kindly sponsored by Aspire.

Nine of these ladies were from the Baltinglass GAA Club. Congratulations to the whole squad: Linda Dempsey; Megan Healy, Sarah Jane Winders (C), Lucy Dunne; Lorna Fusciardi, Alanna Conroy, Aoife Gillen; Niamh McGettigan, Sarah Delahunt, Laurie Ahern, Meadhbh Deeney, Rioghna McGettigan, Clodagh Fox, Catherine Dempsey, Marie Kealy. Subs: Sinéad McGettigan for Rioghna McGettigan, Kate Hennessy for Aoife Gillen, Ella Parke for Marie Kealy, Paula Faulkner for Lucy Dunne, Amy Burke for Laurie Ahern, Jackie Byrne, Mikaela Shelley, Sarah Miley, Helena Dowling, Clara O’Brien, Katie Lawless, Annmarie Keegan, Evelyn Deans, Chloe Dwyer.

Well done also to the Wicklow Manager Mark Murnaghan and all the management and coaches of all the clubs who played a key part in this victory. Baltinglass is very proud of the nine ladies who were part of this great achievement.

Balto Kayak Club

A fantastic weekend was had by members of Balto Kayak Club recently. The day started with a trip to Clonmel to attend the Canoeing Ireland South.

East Freestyle event, a new event in its second year. Members of the club, Cody Fagan, Colum Doyle and Rachel Kenny have been training hard between lockdowns and were delighted to collect two first place medals for Cody in the Boater X and Freestyle under-18s. Colum landed a Silver in Freestyle under-18s. Rachel also won two Silvers in Boater X and intermediate ladies.

After the excitement of the event the club got together the next day, in their regular spot at the Weir by Baltinglass Abbey to host their first ever Edfest. A gathering to remember their dear friend and club member Edward O’Brien, who passed away earlier this year.

Ed’s family mingled with other club members and family. His three children who are all members of the club enjoyed fun and games with the rest of the club and Edward’s wife even got in the water.

Race winners were not those that came first but those who showed some of Edwards best attributes such as fun, determination, care, supportiveness, the list goes on.

The day finished with a barbecue and a presentation of awards. Though it was a day to reflect on Edward and feel sad at his absence, on the whole it was fun, a fitting tribute to an amazing gentleman that we will hold in our memory every year with an annual Edfest.

Weekly town clean-up

Baltinglass Tidy Towns will be meeting this Thursday, September 9, for the weekly town clean-up at 6 p.m. at McAllister. If you have an hour to spare on Thursday, they would be delighted to see you there to help. If you cannot make it this week, the social distancing clean-up will take place next Wednesday at the same time and place. The days alternate weekly between Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Forum meeting

The next meeting of the Baltinglass and District Forum is on this Wednesday, September 8, at 8 p.m. in Baltinglass Golf Club. Topics will include the Town Plan and updates on work group activities. Covid restrictions will apply, so please inform the secretary if you are planning on attending, at baltinglassdistrictforum2020@gmail.com.

Equinox Walk

An Garda Síochána in association with the Lalor Centre is organising a charity Walk in aid of the Lalor Centre. The autumn Equinox Walk will take place on Saturday, September 18, at 3 p.m. departing from the centre. To place a ribbon on the wishing tree, a donation of €5 is requested. All are welcome to take part.

Community Garden

For the freshest of vegetables don’t forget to visit Tearmann Community Garden between 9 a.m. and midday from Monday to Friday. Vegetables on sale include lettuce, onions, shallots, cabbage, spinach, chard, beetroot, broad beans. There are also herbs in pots such as basil, thyme, sage and parsley. Straight from the earth to your table.

Irish dance classes

Traditional Irish dance classes by the Gohery School are to recommence at Bigstone Hall on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. for Beginners and 7 p.m. for Advanced. If you wish to register for classes please contact Fiona Kavanagh at 087 0648349. The starting date will depend on Government advice, but please register beforehand.

Autumn courses

The Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) is now recruiting for courses starting this month.

They have a range of courses available for you as life begins to return to normal. The courses are free of charge and open to those who never fully completed their formal education. The courses include: one. Basic and improver computer skills two. Help with reading, writing, spelling and maths three. English for speakers of other languages four. Gardening five. Manage your Money six. Get the most from your smart phone.

Classes run during the day and at night. This is a great way to learn, meet others and have fun in a safe and friendly environment. All Covid-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to.

For more information on any of the above please contact Annette at 086 8462771 or 059 6482642 Annette/Maeve or email abebaltinglass@kwetb.ie.

Saturday evening bus service

The Ring-a-Link Bus Service to Dunlavin on a Saturday evening is back in business. Route 5030 will pick passengers up at the McAllister Monument in Baltinglass at 7.35 p.m. and will drop you back at 11.30 p.m.

The route travels through Moore’s Pub in Grangecon, Tuckmill Cross, Stratford Arms in Stratford-on-Slaney, Coolmoney Camp in Knockanarrigan, Moynihan’s Pub in Donard, Centra in Dunlavin. It returns via the same drop off points.

If you would like to register for these services, you can phone them on LoCall 1890 42 41 41. You can also go to ringalink.ie for more information.

Sowing tree seeds

Interested in sowing the next generation of our local native trees? Including Wicklow’s Champion Heritage Trees? Rubalcava Heritage Services, with Wicklow County Council (Environmental Awareness Office) funding, will be working with Baltinglass Tidy Towns, and Tearmann Community Garden to grow trees for community projects.

This new project will train and guide interested people to collect local tree seed, sow and grow native trees including some of Wicklow’s champion trees. Sarah from Rubalcava Heritage Services is looking for interested and very committed participants living in or near Baltinglass for this new project.

There is a limit on participants, so don’t delay in getting in touch with Sarah at 087 4199417.

Sad passing

We extend our sympathy to the Bradley family for the loss of George Bradley from Parkmore, who passed away last week from Baltinglass Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his wife Elizabeth, his sons George and Bobby, his daughters Jennifer, Marie and Shauna and all his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.