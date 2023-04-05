Around the Districts: Donard, Dunlavin and Hollywood

GAA Easter Camp

Donard/Glen GAA is hosting an Easter Camp in Jim Mills Memorial Park on Wednesday and Thursday, April 12, and 13, from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to kids ages 2018-2010, €30 for one child, €50 for two, €60 for three children or more. Booking in advance is required. Payment taken on the first morning of the camp.

Please bring packed lunch/drink, raincoat and gumshields. Please contact Helen Eager at 087 6470422 for further information.

Duck Race

The annual Tidy Town’s Duck Race will take place at the Mill Bridge on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m. Sheets of ducks are available in local shops and pubs and from Tidy Town’s members. Don’t forget to go along and cheer your ducks home.

Football Club notes

There was no winner of the jackpot last week, so it now stands at €18,000. Joe Mills Jnr, Eimear Keogh, Ann O’Reilly, Aisling Mahon, Tracey Whyte, M Kenny and Julie Beukes matched three and won €30 each. The next draw will take place in Davidstown on Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m.

Daffodil Day – thank you

Donard ICA would like to say a big thank you to all who supported Daffodil Day; the local shops and Community Café who facilitated the sale of the Daffodils and all the members of our community who came out and so generously supported the Irish Cancer Society. The amount realised was €900 and 80 cents which has been forwarded. to the society. Go raibh mile maith agaibh go léir.

DUNLAVIN

Death

The death has taken place of Alice Doran (nee McCann), Gormanstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare on March 28th, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband John and beloved son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean, Adrian, Eric and Christopher, daughter Kathryn, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Karen and Aileen, brother Christy, sisters Jean and Margaret, granddaughters Ailbhe, Laura and Emma. Alice’s funeral took place in Gormanstown. May Alice rest in peace,

St Nicholas of Myra Easter Timetable

Holy Thursday 6th April 2023 - 8.00pm Good Friday 0th April 2023 – 3.00pm & 8.00pm Easter Saturday 8th April 2023 – Vigil 10.00pm Easter Sunday 9th April 2023 – 10.00am & 12.00 Noon Wishing you all a very Happy Easter from Fr. Douglas and the Parish Team St. Nicholas Of Myra Dunlavin Timetable For Holy Week And Easter 2023 Vigil Mass Saturday 08th April, 10.00pm Palm Sunday – 2nd April Sunday Masses 10.00am & 12.00 Noon – Palms blessed at all Masses

Monday 3rd April – Mass at 10.00am Tuesday – 04th April – Mass at 8.00pm Followed by Sacrament of Penance Holy Thursday – 06th April Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8.00pm Watch and Pray – 9.00pm – 10.00pm Good Friday – 07th April Stations of the Cross – 3.00pm Solemn Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ with Holy Communion – 8.00pm Holy Saturday - 08th April – Easter Vigil – 10.00pm Easter Sunday – 09th April – Mass at 10.00am & 12.00 Noon.

Culture Bus

The Culture Bus will visit Mount Congreve Gardens, Waterford on April 16th leaving Dunlavin at 11am. The gardens consist of “70 acres of beautiful gardens 10 minutes from Waterford City, featuring one of the largest plant collections in Ireland. There are 16 km of walking paths to explore and enjoy. Mount Congreve Gardens offers a wonderful day out for all of the family. There is a Cafe and shop on site with lots of outdoor seating at the Garden. Please telephone 0879693960.

The culture bus will leave Dunlavin to travel to Dublin on April 22nd at 11am, some people are going to Bord Gais Theatre for the Four Seasons concert with Vladmir Jablokov and 45 piece orchestra at 3pm. Please book your own tickets if you wish to attend the concert, otherwise just book to travel on the bus. Phone 087 9693960.

Concert

Donard/Dunlavin Meals and Wheels will host a fundraising Concert on Easter Sunday April 9th at 7pm in St Nicholas of Myra Church. The Celtic Brothers (Willoughby’s) will perform. Tickets will be on sale over the next few weeks at € 25. Your support would be appreciated. Enquiries to 0879693960

Sons of St Nicholas

Many years ago, a fantastic book ‘Sons of St Nicholas’ was written, produced & printed within our GAA club, about our club.

If you are one of the few to be in possession of the book, you will understand its importance to our club, our heritage, and our history; and the importance of continuing to capture our history on paper for the generations to come.

Almost 40 years on, as a club, we have decided it is time to write the next chapter! We have developed a subcommittee, our club history group, who are tasked with compiling, writing, developing, printing & publishing the next volume of “Sons of St Nicholas”, which will cover the history of gaa sports in Dunlavin from 1984 to present day. We hope to capture all strands of the Gaa within Dunlavin, Camogie, Hurling, Handball, Football & Rounders from juveniles to adult level in all & including our primary & secondary schools’ history also.

Work has already begun, and as part of our research, we are asking for help from all within our club & community, & our friends near & far. If you or anyone you know may have submissions such as photos, newspaper articles, agm reports, match reports, fixture lists, related documents etc from 1984 onwards which could be used in the book, we would be delighted to include them. We welcome all support in order to help us gather as much information as possible.

If you wish to submit anything in person, copies only please, call or text Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 or Eddie Whelan 087 2917987, we can copy the items for you or alternatively items can be emailed to Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.

All help with this project is greatly appreciated & hopefully, the end result will be a treasure trove of information & history, never to be forgotten, for generations to come.

West Wicklow Historical Society

Call for papers - We hope to publish volume 12 of the ‘Journal of the West Wicklow Historical Society’ sometime in the autumn this year, 2023. As you may already know, in addition to Wicklow material, our journal also accepts articles regarding neighbouring parts of counties Kildare, Carlow and Dublin, particularly if the subject matter impinges into West Wicklow.

If you would like to contribute a paper, have students who might like to submit a suitable essay or know of anyone who would like to contribute an article, please let us know. The deadline for submissions will be the end of July. If you would like to contribute this year, please email your piece or any queries you may have to lawlorcm@hotmail.com.

Please feel free to spread the word far and wide among any and all prospective authors. Thank you

Arts Festival

The 40th Annual Festival of Arts will take place from Thursday June 15th to Sunday June 18th inclusive. A meeting will take place on Saturday April 1st at 12 noon in Rathsallagh Golf Club.

Date for your Diary

Dunlavin Graveyard Mass will take place on Sunday, August 13th at 7pm. Please let family and friends know. Thank you.

AFC Scratch

Recent winner the soccer first score scratch cards was Breda Walsh. Thanks to everyone who supports this fundraiser each week.

Baby and Toddler Group

Dunlavin Baby and Toddler Group meet in Seomra (Imaal Hall) on Wednesdays from 9:30am-12noon. Please come along for a play and a cuppa. All welcome

Friendship Club

Dunlavin Friendship Club meet every Friday at 3pm. All are welcome. Check if a neighbour needs a lift.

Dunlavin Library

Dunlavin Library’s opening hours are now as follows: Tuesday 5-8pm, Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm and 2-5pm and Saturday 11am-1pm.

Your Library card gives you free access to books and audio materials as well as access to online materials and resources including magazines, courses and Find My Past which will allow you to discover your family history. Printing and photocopying service also available. Joining is free and no late fees are chargeable on overdue items. Great selection of new films in stock for young and old.

St. Vincent De Paul

Dunlavins St. Vincent De Paul would be delighted to welcome new members to their committee. If you wish to give back to your local area and assist this wonderful charity, please contact 085-1923152. Also, if you require assistance from St. Vincent De Paul please contact the same number.

Adoration

Adoration of the Blessèd Sacrament takes place in St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin, on Thursday evenings from 8pm-9pm. All are welcome!

Mobile Recycling

Mobile Recycling takes place in the following locations/days – Dunlavin: 2nd Saturday outside Church of Ireland 10am to midday. Blessington: 1st Saturday, outside Secondary School (Naas Road) 10am to midday. Hollywood: 3rd Saturday outside the National school 10am to midday.

Panic Buttons

Anyone who is over the age of 65 may apply for a Panic Button. If you are interested, or know of someone who may require one and is living in the Dunlavin area, the necessary application form can be accessed by calling 086-1020303.

HOLLYWOOD

Whist results

Top score: Charlette Glynn. Other winners: Mary Renahan, Mary Hendy, Kathleen Mollohan, Pat Handbidge, Annie Mayes, J Codd, Anne Mayes.

Music lessons

Music Generation Wicklow and Music Under The Mountains are coming together to offer lessons on guitar, tin whistle, traditional flute, fiddle, accordion and concertina, lessons will take place in the Hollywood centre on Saturday mornings 10.30–12.30pm beginners and advanced levels welcome. age 8–17. cost is €8 for 40-minute Lesson in small group for 25. total cost per year is €200 payable in two online instalments. any queries contact musicgenertion@kwetb.ie

Hollywood Bingo

Bingo takes place in the Hollywood Centre every Thursday night at 8.00pm with two jackpots to be won, with one jackpot of €5,000.

Hollywood Pre-School

Hollywood Pre-School are in the Hollywood Centre every morning from 9.00 until 12.30 for further information contact Barbara on 0833376499

Friendship Club

We Meet every Wednesday from 2.15 to 4.15pm in the Hollywood Centre. New members most welcome. Contact Marie Tutty on 085 1072356 or 045 864289

Hillbillies Football

Football is on every Monday night in the Hollywood Centre from 8.15 – to 9.15 pm. For further information contact Paul Clarke on 083 1522272.

Hollywood Bowls

The Club bowl every Tuesday nights in The Hollywood Centre between 8-10pm. New Members are always welcome, so come along and see what it is all about, it is a great way to spend the winter nights.

Sinead O’Brien Dance School

Dance Classes are on every Friday with a new timetable 3-6yrs 4.00-5.00pm, 7-10yrs 5.00-6.00pm, and new class 11yrs up 6.00-7.00pm contact Sinead for Details on 087 2924559.

Badminton

Adult Badminton takes place every Wednesday night from 8.00 -10.00pm in the Hollywood Centre. For further details contact Deirdre Keogh on 087 6193509.

GAA Club Lotto

Hollywood GAA Hollywood GAA Club Lotto draw results 29th March. The number drawn were 17, 19, 20, 27. There was no winner of the jackpot. The seller’s prizes went to Farringtons Newtown 690. The €50 winners were Clarke Family Silverhills 363, Vincent Kavanagh 732, Caroline Gallagher online 263,Michelle Lenihan online 51.

The next draw for a jackpot of €8,600 will be held on the 12th April at the Hollywood GAA club house. Tickets can be bought online at hollywoodgaa.com and from the usual local outlets. Thanks for your continued support and good luck.

Centre/notes

