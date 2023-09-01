Latest application for Blessington Community College’s new school expected to be submitted within weeks

A NEW application for Blessington Community College's long-awaited new school should be submitted by end of September, according to the Department of Education

In April it was announced that plans for Blessington Community College to build an 800-student school had been expanded to accommodate 1,000 students, and as a welcome bonus, the Department of Education signed off on six special education (SEN) needs classrooms being part of the permanent build.

Seeking an update on this project, Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore submitted a Parliamentary Question to the office of Minister Norma Foley and was told that the revised planning application from the the Kildare Wicklow Education Training board, reflecting the increase in size and SEN classrooms, was expected to be lodged within weeks.

Reacting to the progress, Deputy Whitmore said: “Blessington Community College is the only secondary school in Blessington, and its enrolment is predicted to be 900 by September 2027. The growth is based on actual figures from the 11 feeder schools in the area.

“It is clear that the area is need of a 1000-pupil school, and this recent progress is welcome. Currently, the school is a labyrinth of portacabins that have been added on over the years as the school has grown, so a permanent, purpose-built premises will be very welcome.”

However, this project will not be completed for several years, and whilst the student intake for September 2023 has been accommodated, modular accommodation is urgently needed to ensure “a comfortable education experience” for the students. This has been promised, but is yet to materialise, to Deputy Whitmore’s frustration.

She reiterated: “I have worked closely with the Parents Association and the school community to raise the concerns of Blessington Community College numerous times, including with the Minister in the Dáil chamber. I will continue to work with the parents, staff and the principal of Blessington Community College to see this school and the interim temporary accommodation delivered as quickly as possible.”