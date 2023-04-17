Jess Gillam to host saxophone masterclass in National Concert Hall as part of West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival

ADVANCED saxophone players at secondary school level or above are invited to attend a masterclass with Jess Gillam taking place in the National Concert Hall courtesy of the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival.

Hailing from Ulverston in Cumbria, Jess Gillam is animating the music world with her outstanding talent and infectious personality. She has been forging her own adventurous path since she shot to fame becoming the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician and the youngest ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms.

Passionate about inspiring and bringing joy to people through music, Jess invites audiences on journeys of musical discovery through her electrifying performances and eclectic programming.

She will be providing a saxophone masterclass at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m., before making her Irish performance debut at the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival the following day.

Participants will receive 40 to 50mminutes tuition each, free of charge. Regular duos are encouraged, though an accompanist can be provided if required. Anyone interested in taking part should email their musical CV and proposed repertoire to education@nch.ie no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Please indicate in your email if selected you would bring your own accompanist, playing a solo piece, or would like to avail of the accompanist provided.

Observers are also welcome and tickets cost €5 from NCH.ie.