International Sheepdog Trials in Wicklow will showcase canine skills over three days of action

There’s no shortage of activity currently taking place in Blessington as the final preparations get underway for the International Sheepdog Trials due to take place from September 8 to 10.

This special event brings dogs and handlers together, offering an exciting display of skill and tradition, with 60 finalists getting ready to compete from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales.

The International Sheepdog Trial is a significant event, with each nation taking turns to host it. In 2023, the spotlight is on Ireland, welcoming thousands of spectators over the three-day event. This year marks 150 years since the very first International Sheepdog Trials in 1873. Attendees can also enjoy live music and dance performances, explore trade stands, and take part in various activities and entertainment suitable for all ages; vintage car and tractor show, K2 Alpacas, Pony Rides, Archery, Fun Fair, Puppet Shows, Magician and more.

In collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and LEADER, the International Sheepdog Trials are making history this year by holding the event in the scenic surroundings of Co Wicklow and Blessington for the very first time. FBD Insurance has also come on board as the event title sponsor.

Chairman of the Wicklow Sheep Dog Trials, Eamonn Connell said: “We are exceptionally proud to be taking on bringing this event to the garden county this year. The Irish Sheep Dog Society has been actively working with and for the promotion of sheepdogs since 1906 and with the first Irish International trial only being held in Thurles racecourse in 1997, seeing this event come to County Wicklow in 2023 is indeed a huge honour and the excitement in the committee is indeed infectious.

“We are a community led voluntary committee and while the task we are undertaking is certainly challenging, we are fully committed to making this an event not to be missed in this year’s calendar. The competition trials will obviously be very much cantered around showcasing the agility & intelligence of the sheepdog, but equally the essence of the show in 2023 is community and family focused, with plenty on offer to see and do.”

Designed to test dogs’ skills in conditions resembling real work settings, the International Sheepdog Trials 2023 will shine a light on the abilities of 60 exceptional dogs from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales. These top dogs earned their spots through rigorous selection during their nations’ National Trials held in July and August.