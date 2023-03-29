Inadequate public lighting highlighted by west Wicklow councillor

Highlighting the huge volume of calls she had received from concerned residents and the lack of action after outages are reported, Cllr Cronin noted that there was a lot of lighting not working throughout the district.

“We can’t seem to achieve anything in this regard,” Cllr Cronin said. “Public lighting is a huge safety concern, with so many areas in the district in darkness.”

Cllr Cronin then asked Council staff if anything could be done to improve the situation, and if they could pull out of their contract with lighting provider, Enerveo.

Executive Engineer Dermot Graham responded to the councillor’s query by saying that a change of provider would be extremely challenging, citing recent issues in neighbouring counties where problems with changing contracts had caused untold strife.