Heartbreak as Wicklow man killed in fatal crash between motorbike and car

THE tight-knit communities of Kiltegan and Rathdangan in west Wicklow have been left heartbroken after the tragic death of Andrew ‘Nipper’ Shortall in a fatal road accident on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on Saturday morning in Castleruddery Lower, Donard after 11 a.m. after the motorcycle Nipper was driving collided with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The road at Castleruddery Lower was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Nipper, aged in his mid-40s, was the beloved husband of the late Rose and son of the late Tommy and Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters Mary, Catherine and Bridget, brothers Tom, Mikie, Denis and Joey, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

He was heavily involved with Kiltegan GAA down the years and the club posted a moving tribute to Nipper after hearing news of his untimely passing.

“Heartbreak descended over our Kiltegan/Rathdangan communities and beyond yesterday morning as we heard the tragic news of the death of our friend Andrew (Nipper) Shortall.

“Andrew was known to us all as Nipper or Nip and one sure thing about Nipper was that no matter when you called upon him, he would go out of his way to do anything for anyone.

"Most of the time you never had to call him to ask for help as whenever we had a function, funeral or fundraiser or any important event Nipper was always the first on the phone asking, ‘What can I do to help?’

"Nipper always had the Kiltegan flag proudly flying in his home and he enjoyed and appreciated the simple things in life; family, friends, community, memories, and stories, and he had a heart of gold.

“Rest easy Nipper, we will miss you.

“Heaven has gained a real treasure, back with your Rosie and your parents all together.”

Nipper suffered his own heartbreak when his wife Rosie passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020. Nipper organised a fundraising tractor run in her honour which took place in September of 2021, raising money for St Vincent’s Ward in the Mater Hospital, who cared for Rosie.

The details of Nipper’s funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Gardaí are asking for anyone that may have dash-cam footage to come forward to assist in the investigation.