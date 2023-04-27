Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch on West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival line-up

THE West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival returns with a stellar programme of events lined up for the month of May that promises to take audiences on an exciting musical voyage from Bach to Bowie and beyond.

The festival will feature saxophonist and broadcaster Jess Gillam’s debut performances in Ireland and the debut Irish performance from acclaimed vocal ensemble Apollo5 . It will also be the first Wicklow performance for the Irish Chamber Orchestra to perform a Carnival of the Animals family concert with pianists Fiachra Garvey and Soo-Jung

After a nearly sold out run of concerts last year, the Jess Gillam Ensemble is heading out on a 14-date summer tour, including a stop at the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival for their debut Irish performance taking place in the Tramway Theatre, Blessington, on Saturday, May 20.

The group of eight musical friends have a bold, uplifting and open-minded approach - although they are rooted in classical music, they take inspiration from musical worlds far and wide.

Expect to hear a new spin on CPE Bach, the drive and groove of music by John Harle, Will Gregory (Goldfrapp) and Barbara Thompson, folk infusions and the soaring beauty of music by Sakamoto, Debussy and maybe even some Björk.

The critically acclaimed a cappella five-piece Apollo5 is one of Britain’s smallest but most formidable vocal groups.

Comprising a soprano, mezzo-soprano, two tenors and a bass, the ensemble has delighted audiences around the world with its rich, dynamic sound, demonstrating how powerful five voices alone can be.

For their West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival appearance on Sunday, May 21 at St Mary’s Church, Apollo5 have selected a programme that includes music from their acclaimed album, Where All Roses Go. An energetic exploration of the joy and despair of human love, their performance will include choral music spanning 500 years, from some of the earliest known polyphonic writing through to pop favourites like ‘Your Song’, ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ and ‘Only You’.

Packed with humour and mischievous fun, Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals is adored by children and grown-ups the world over.

The brilliant Irish Chamber Orchestra, performing for the first time in County Wicklow at the Tramway Theatre on Sunday, May 21 will be on hand to bring all the various animals to life, with the help of actor Evanna Lynch (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts) and Soo-Jung Ann and Fiachra Garvey fighting it out on two grand pianos. From the Tortoise’s lumbering Can-Can, to crazy Wild Donkeys and the graceful Swan, music and animal-lovers of all ages will be in for a fantastical musical treat!

On Wednesday, May 17, violinist Patrick Rafter will be joined by Fiachra Garvey on piano for a concert taking place at Russborough at 8 p.m.

Performing on Thursday, May 18, in Russborough will be Jess Gillam (saxophone), Sam Becker (double bass) and Leif Kaner-Lidström (piano).

Fiachra Garvey will be joining the Navarra Quartet onstage at Russborough on Friday, May 19.

The Rising Stars concert takes place at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 in Russborough House and will feature Amy Gillen (flute) and Frasier Hickland (piano).

Book your tickets online at the West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival website.