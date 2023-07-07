Hair flies at shave and wax fundraiser for Wicklow kayaker Cody Fagan

Melanie Fagan gets to work on Pauric Reilly at the shave and wax in Horan's Baltinglass to raise funds for local kayaker Cody Fagan's World Championships bid. Photo: Joe Byrne

THERE were screams aplenty emanating from Horan’s of Baltinglass, all in the name of fundraising efforts for Cody Fagan as he prepares to represent Ireland at the World Kayak Freestyle Championships in Columbus, Georgia, this October.

A group of fellow members of Balto Kayak Club joined Cody on the night, with some opting to have their heads shaved, while braver, hardier souls agree to undergo a wax of their armpits and legs. Cody chose to have his armpits waxed and won’t be forgetting the experience anytime soon.

“It was sore and it drew some blood but we had a real good turnout on the night and it proved to be a bigger event than I first thought. We also received donations for a raffle held on the night and we had 15 prizes up for grabs. It was a great night and I’d like to thank everyone for their support. We also held a well supported cake sale,” he said.

A new boat which Cody will need for the World Championships starts at €1,600 for the most basic model while a paddle will likely come in at some-where between €500 and €600.

“I’m really looking forward to the World Championships and I will be starting training for it in the next few weeks. There will be a lot of hard work involved but it will all be worth it,” added Cody.