Hacketstown students shine at ‘Mamma Mia, or is it’ showcase

Transition year students from Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown held their heads high with pride after they took to the stage last Thursday and Friday for their annual showcase event.

Both nights were full of fun, laughter, dancing, singing and lots and lots of talent, with the students performing hits from ABBA for their show entitled ‘Mamma Mia, or is it?’.

The aim of Coláiste Eoin’s transition year program is to provide all students with opportunities for personal and social development. This year's show nailed that brief, allowing students to develop their confidence through two dazzling and inclusive performances that every student participated in.

Praising her students, teacher and show director and writer, Nessa O’Mara said: “We are so hugely proud of all our wonderful students not just because of their obvious talent but also because of how hard they work to improve their performances every week and how kind they always are to their fellow performers.

“It was choreographed and musically led by mother and daughter team Deirdre and Caoimhe Byrne. This is the true success of our shows. It is only by working as a team that any show can come to its fruition.”

Coláiste Eoin Principal, Mr Alan Costello added: “On behalf of myself and the school staff we would like to thank all who supported the show by buying tickets for this event or donating spot prizes for the draw at have time. Any funds raised will be used well, going towards the costs of running the school's transition year programme.”