Garda checkpoints in Wicklow lead to several prosecutions

A checkpoint manned by the Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit in Blessington, west Wicklow.

Checkpoints manned by the Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit, the Road Safety Authority and Wicklow County Council Waste Enforcement in the Blessington area have led to several prosecutions.

Outlining the details of the operation, a statement from An Garda Siochana Wicklow reads: “Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit and their colleagues from the RSA and Wicklow County Council Waste Enforcement carried out a number of checkpoints in the Blessington area today.

“A number of offences were detected, including tyres in a dangerous condition and a disqualified driver. Prosecutions have commenced.”