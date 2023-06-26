Fibre broadband comes for 1,400 Blessington premises

Some 1,400 Blessington homes and businesses can now access reliable, high-speed fibre broadband.

SIRO, the broadband network operator, recently completed works in the area which commenced in September of 2022. Areas in the town which will benefit from SIRO’s roll out include the Old Ballymore Road, Kilmalum, Baltinglas Road, Blessington Orchard, Beechdale, Ashton, Deepark and Burgage.

A total of 1,400 homes and businesses can order SIRO from its retailer partners, including Virgin Media, Vodafone, Sky, Digiweb and Pure Telecom.

SIRO’s roll-out of a full fibre broadband network in Blessington is part of the company’s ongoing network expansion, targeting more than 700,000 premises in over 150 towns and cities across Ireland.

SIRO has already connected over 24,000 premises across Arklow, Bray, Greystones and Wicklow town.

SIRO’s full fibre network can provide speeds of up to two gigabits per second for residential customers and up to 10 gigabits per second for business and enterprise customers.

SIRO Chief Executive Officer, John Keaney, said: “At SIRO, we understand the importance of having a reliable broadband connection. Our full fibre network – Ireland's most advanced broadband network - empowers homes, businesses and communities to stay connected.

“Access to reliable broadband is now an essential service and integral part of how we now live. The arrival of SIRO’s fibre broadband to Blessington will hugely benefit individuals and businesses in the town as it ensures reliability, stability, and the highest speeds.”