Edwina Currie calls ‘rich kid’ ex-pal who joined IRA and stole Wicklow paintings ‘warped’

Edwina Currie remembers Rose Dugdale as 'extremely scruffy' when they met their tutor at Oxford. Photo via RTÉ

Currie and Dugdale were friends when they both attended the prestigious Oxford University.

Dublin-based Dugdale (82) is the subject of a three-part documentary series on RTÉ One based on her amazing life, including how she was part of a gang which robbed paintings from Russborough House in Co Wicklow in 1974 which in today’s value would be worth over €150 million.

Viewers will also get to hear how Dugdale fell in love and married kidnapper Eddie Gallagher and how the pair once hijacked a helicopter and tried to bomb Strabane RUC station in Co Tyrone from the air with milk churns filled with explosives.

Dugdale was imprisoned in 1974, while pregnant with Gallagher’s child.

The couple became the first convicted prisoners in Ireland to have a wedding behind bars (in 1978), before Dugdale was released in 1980.

“What Rose did was reject all her background in a violent and quite vicious way.

“It was as if she wanted to hurt her parents,” says Edwina Currie.

“She simply wasn’t going to go back to being Daddy’s little rich girl.”

But she also slams Dugdale for joining the IRA.

“To be so casual about human life in the way that she was. That suggests quite a warped personality,” she says.

Currie (76) was younger than Dugdale but remembers them both going to Oxford University when it was mostly young men there.

“Most young women knew what they wanted to do and to go to university was an admission that you didn’t know what you wanted to do and that you were kind of playing for time a little bit, hoping that some bright idea would occur to you once you got there,” Currie says.

“It was very unusual for a young woman to want to try and get into Oxford or Cambridge because actually it was overwhelmingly male,” she recalls.

“When there were quite a lot of people at Oxford at that time who came from well-off backgrounds and who rejected them — and they rejected them one way or another — very typically they would reject them by being socialists of some kind, which meant that they were anti- capitalist.

“We could tease them a little bit by saying ‘Well, yes, but you know, that’s all very well. You’re here relying on the dividends from shares that your parents own.’

“And they would get very angry about that. And you could see how deeply they resented what they felt was that their life had been decided for them.

“There were certain ways they had to behave and that they were in rebellion,” she adds.

Women were only allowed to observe debates at the Oxford union from the gallery, but Dugdale and a pal had a plan to change that.

“They dressed up as blokes and basically said, if you let us in in trousers, you can jolly well let us in skirts,” she smiles.

Currie remembers Dugdale making an impression on her.

“Her hair was all straggly. She had no make-up on. She was dressed in rather drab gear of one kind or another, which is immediately slightly suspicious because if you come from a working class background, as I did, you wouldn’t dream of presenting as scruffy.

“The people who did that tended to be from much wealthier backgrounds, and it became immediately apparent that Rose and I both took our politics very seriously.

“We sort of agreed that what we cared about, we cared about a lot. Politically she was an Irish revolutionary at that time, enormously sympathetic to the Catholic cause.

“But she didn’t argue why she was in favour of that. She simply made it clear that that’s where she stood.”

Dugdale became fascinated with the Black Panther movement in America and was pictured in the company of Martin Luther King.

She also spent time picking coffee beans in Cuba, where she became more radicalised.

“The 1960s were also a time of challenges to racism in America,” Currie says.

“Huge challenges, and the prejudice against one group or the effort to keep one group spills over into all of the things — feminism was coming up, although it was still very much a fringe activity.

“But the feeling that a world in which large numbers of people are excluded is wrong and that that’s got to change.

“And it was a world in which challenging authority was difficult and unusual and frowned on, but it was something that we really wanted to do. We saw ourselves as a new generation.

“We were going to have to change things in all sorts of ways.”

Rose and a former lover and his pal robbed her parents’ mansion to raise cash, stealing valuable paintings and several other items, but tellingly leaving not only Dugdale’s bedroom untouched but also a gift she gave her mother.

The trio were later caught, but Dugdale got off scot free despite giving a tirade in the courtroom.

“She was trying to find a life that made some kind of sense to her,” Currie reflects.

“I think she was probably a very vulnerable person that almost anything could come in to fill that vacuum and the people that she got to know would spot a vulnerable person at 100 paces.”

n the early 1970s Dugdale then latched on to the nationalist uprising in Northern Ireland — especially in the wake of internment.

“The moment a government starts to put people in prison without due process, whatever you call it, internment or whatever, it’s bad, and it will end badly,” admits Currie.

“There’s a lot of active discrimination in Northern Ireland against Catholics and this is not going to end well.

“A civil rights march of civilians with a priest and so on, get shot at and people die.

“Loads and loads of photos. Photos of a priest waving a white handkerchief covered in blood, trying to take an injured person out.

“That is a disaster for the British government of the time.”​

The Heiress and the Heist is on RTE One on Tuesday at 9.35pm.