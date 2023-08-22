Early bird tickets on sale for Wicklow’s Kaleidoscope Festival 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Kaleidoscope 2024, one of Ireland’s biggest family-focused music and arts festivals, which will return to the lush surroundings of Russborough House in Blessington between June 28 and 30.

A weekend camping ticket for the three-day carnival of colour starts at €55 for children (Under 18) or adults or €200 for a group of four (two adults, two children), including entry to the festival, an array activities on the creative programme, and car parking for the entire weekend.

Under twos go free at Kaleidoscope, so they don’t need to be counted as ticket-holders (but be sure to select an under two's ticket when you’re checking out), but get your tickets quickly, as the early bird discount is only while stocks last.

While next year’s line-up is still to be confirmed, it’ll be hard to beat this year’s festivities, which included stellar music from Nile Rodgers and CHIC, B*Witched, Gavin James, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Newton Faulkner, Róisín O, King Kong Company, the Dublin Gospel Choir, Cairde, Paper Tides, Bruising Shins and many more.

Book your tickets visit kaleidoscopefestival.ie/