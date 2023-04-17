Dunlavin to host free talk on sensory processing in children

Sorcha Rice will present a talk entitled ‘A Practical Guide to Sensory Overload’ at the Imaal Hall in Dunlavin on Thursday, April 20. Photo: Donal Hackett

A free talk for parents on sensory processing entitled ‘A Practical Guide to Sensory Overload’ will be held in the Seomra room at the Imaal Hall in Dunlavin on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Sorcha Rice, who holds a Masters in Occupational Therapy, the talk will inform parents how to add different activities and better support their children throughout the day.

Using practical examples, Ms Rice will also highlight the primary sources of sensory overload among children, including clothes, barking dogs, alarms, parties, smells, lights and large crowds.

Speaking ahead of the talk, Ms Rice said: “I am delighted to be presenting a free talk in Dunlavin on April 20 on sensory processing.

“The talk will be helpful if your child (doesn’t have to be all) has difficulty with self-care tasks such as brushing teeth, washing hair or getting dressed.

“Your child could be sensitive to loud noises, such as a hoover or hair-dryer; enjoy rough play or be a picky eater. They may come home from school and have big reactions to small things, constantly move or fidget in their seats or have difficulty transitioning from one activity to the next.”