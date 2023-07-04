Documentary about legendary heist at Wicklow’s Russborough House to air tonight

A three-part documentary series about English woman Rose Dugdale, who took part in the 1974 robbery of £8 million worth of artwork from Wicklow’s Russborough House, will begin tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35 p.m.

Firmly rooted in the Republican landscape of 1970s Ireland, ‘The Heiress and the Heist’ tells the extraordinary story of how Rose Dugdale, an English heiress who abandoned her life of privilege to join the IRA, devised one of the biggest art heists in history in order to free the Price sisters, who were facing a prison sentence for car-bombing attacks.

The focus of the series is the Russborough House heist, which was largely orchestrated by Dugdale, who acted as the brains of the operation, selecting which paintings were to be stolen at the time of the robbery.

The immediate aftermath of the crime is relayed by key witness testimonies, including crime correspondents who reported the story and the police officer who made the detection and arrest of Dugdale in Cork with the 19 paintings.

Episode one of the documentary series details how Rose and three armed men forced their way into Russborough House with the intention of stealing a series of paintings for the IRA and how the gang manage to escape with the works of art.

The story travels back in time to Rose’s background – her privileged upbringing in an aristocratic family and her academic achievements at Oxford and abroad – to reveal how these chapters of her life led her down the path of a revolutionary.

Moved to action after Bloody Sunday, she develops bold plans in support of the IRA, even stealing from her own family home to obtain funds. Then, she follows the cause to Northern Ireland, where she engineers a plan with Eddie Gallagher to drop milk churns loaded with explosives on the RUC station in Strabane.