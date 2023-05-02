Disabled Wicklow man drags himself off Ryanair flight to Sweden

A disabled Wicklow man has described the “humiliating” experience of dragging himself off a Ryanair flight to “highlight the reality of what happens to people in wheelchairs”.

Rathdangan native Adrian Keogh took to social media over the weekend to reveal how he had to crawl down the metal steps of a Ryanair flight when it landed at Landvetter airport in Sweden on Saturday at 11 p.m.

An avid member of the Arklow Rowing Club and Kiltegan GAA Club, Keogh suffered a spinal injury after a construction accident in 2015.

Speaking after his ordeal at the airport, the 37-year-old said that all he wanted to do was “travel with dignity”, but instead was subjected to a humiliating experience as cabin crew watched him struggle down the steps.

Keogh travelled to Sweden to visit his daughter on her 14th birthday and was told when he landed in Sweden that the lift that would allow him to disembark the plane in his wheelchair would take at least an hour to arrive.

Unwilling to wait until midnight to leave, he decided to crawl off the plane because he was in so much pain.

“I am, as some may know, a full-time wheelchair user and paid extra for special assistance to be lifted off the plane down to my wheelchair,” Mr Keogh said.

“It’s unacceptable to expect me to crawl down the steep metal steps but, on arrival, I was informed that it would be at least one hour before they would have the lift available to help me off the plane. So what option had I but to crawl off the plane?

“There should be far more consideration from them. I don’t want to have to sit on a plane for an hour at half-eleven on a Saturday night. It’s totally unacceptable.

“It’s not the first time it has happened to me either, it happened with British Airways as well.

“On that occasion, we flew into Heathrow, landed and they brought my wheelchair to the front of the plane. Then they asked me if I’d be able to get myself from the middle of the plane to the wheelchair.

“I said to them: ‘If I was able to do that, then I wouldn’t need my wheelchair, would I?’.

“They ended up having to go and get an aisle chair to bring me up, which took them over 20 minutes to do.

“I hope some good can come out of this, and that the communications between the airport and the airline are improved after this, instead of Ryanair and Landvetter just placing the blame on each other, and that proper access for everybody of all abilities is provided.

“There should be no issues like this ever again, this should be the last time.”

In a social media post Landvetter Airport apologised for the incident, writing: “Dear sir, we are sorry for your experience. Due to some days last night, there were more planes landing around the same time as your flight.

“With several booked assistants requirements, including yours, and a medical emergency simultaneously, caused a push forward. Your assistance service was not forgotten but delayed.”

Meanwhile, campaigning group Access for All Ireland shared Mr Keogh’s story on their social media account, saying: “This is not how we expect to be treated. What’s the excuse this time? Why wasn’t assistance and the accessible disembarking procedures in place?”