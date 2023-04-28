Diarmuid Gavin to host Wicklow Garden Show featuring expert advice, nurseries display and sales

You will also be able to enjoy some live music at the Garden Show.

IRISH horticultural royalty Diarmuid Gavin is set to star as Russborough House and Park opens its gates to visitors from all over Ireland for their annual Garden Show on Sunday, May 7.

The Garden Show will feature an extensive line-up of expert guest speakers, an artisan food market, entertainment, street food vendors and a nurseries display.

This year’s Speaker Stage will feature experts including renowned from garden designer Diarmuid Gavin, who will act as host and special guest speaker. He will be joined by some of Ireland’s leading lights in the gardening world with more to be confirmed.

Other speakers include Niall McCauley, best known to his many fans through his YouTube videos ‘Niall Gardens’, Tina Claffey multi-award winning nature photographer, Paul Smyth, whose collaboration in Gardening Together with Diarmuid in 2020 brought Paul to the wider gardening public and Dr Jill Carey, CEO of Festina Lente, a registered charity focused on improving the physical, psychosocial and mental well-being of people through contact with both horses and horticulture.

The Garden Show will harness the synergy between gardening and food by incorporating the Artisan Food Market presenting specialist and seasonal produce to taste and buy. Entertainment will be provided by Music Generation and there will also be mouth-watering delights from a hand-picked selection of independent street food vendors.

Nurseries from all over Ireland will put on a dazzling display of colour and scent at the Plant Village, designed to browse and shop in comfort.

You can also hold one-to-one sessions with gardening experts in Russborough’s 18th Century Walled Garden. RHSI Volunteers will be on hand all day to meet and greet, give guided tours and advise you on getting the most from your garden. Flower arranging, pot planting and seed sowing demos take place throughout the day. Volunteers will also be hosting a small plant and gardening book sale, perfect for picking up a bargain.

Come explore and discover in the new family fun area of the Walled Garden! Kids can have a blast with music and games alongside activities like seed sowing, while learning about the amazing animals of Russborough. Plus, you can get the scoop on Irish bees and wasps from the North Kildare Beekeepers Association.

The RHSI Russborough Garden Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Adult tickets cost €12, while children are free of charge.